One year after the start of the pandemic, deaths and cases of coronavirus escalate day by day in Brazil, but aid for the poorest does not stop falling. In Paraisópolis, one of the largest favelas in San Pablo, hunger knocks on the door of thousands of families.

In “De la Paz” street, hundreds of people, most of them women with children and the elderly, have been queuing up from the early hours of the morning. looking for a plate of food. For most, it is the only meal of the day.

Juceni Rodrigues has 8 children and “one that God took away.” They are all unemployed and they depend on the food distributed each morning by the Paraisópolis Neighborhood Association, a huge neighborhood where more than 120,000 people live.

A person prepares food that will be donated in the Paraisopolis favela. Photo EFE

“I need help. I don’t get anything. The only help I have is this. Now I have nothing at home, the closets are empty,” laments Rodrigues, who at 61 helps support his 28 grandchildren.

Stories about the lack of food at the table are repeated in line.

Regiane Aparecida was one of the first to arrive at the community center. She and her husband are unemployed and support his two daughters with barely 400 reais a month (about $ 76).

Like 56 million other Brazilians, in December they stopped receiving the subsidy granted by the Government to alleviate the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic, a virus that already leaves nearly 300,000 dead in Brazil.

Without help



The Executive of President Jair Bolsonaro intends to resume the financial support program at the beginning of next month, but the values ​​have not been fully defined and Regiane does not know when she will have that help again.

“Everything is expensive, the rice, the beans. Thank God we have the tápers. I don’t mind not eating, but the girls …”, she affirms.

Magno Trajano also waits in line. He was released from prison in December, in the midst of a pandemic, and does not manage to reintegrate into the labor market. She begs for help, mainly, a job to survive.

Several people receive food donations. Photo EFE

Sometimes you get a basic basket of food, but you don’t even have a stove where you can cook it.

“I’m not going to let despair drive me crazy. I will have patience“, he maintains.

When the pandemic broke out in Brazil in March 2020, a wave of solidarity swept through the country’s favelas. In Paraisópolis, donations then allowed to prepare 10,000 daily dishes of food to alleviate the hunger of the neighbors.

Now however only 1,000 plates of food come out per day, but the situation is much more critical. Economic aid from the Government was temporarily paralyzed, unemployment continues to rise and the pandemic is completely out of control.

Only on Tuesday they registered more than 3,000 deaths in the country, 1,000 of them in São Paulo, a new daily record that reflects the worsening of the health crisis.

Several people receive food donations in the Paraisopolis favela, in San Pablo. Photo EFE

“The situation in Paraisópolis after a year is aggravated by hunger and unemployment. The new normal is thousands of unemployed people with a lack of food on their plates, “community leader Gilson Rodrigues told Efe.

“Help practically stopped coming since the end of last year and now is when we need it most, “he adds.

Rodrigues acts as a kind of mayor of this immense favela adjacent to Morumbi, one of the richest neighborhoods in the capital of São Paulo. Despite their proximity, the abyss that separates them is immense.

From the narrow streets of Paraisópolis you can glimpse the imposing skyscrapers with private pools on their terraces, while in the “community”, as in the country they refer to the favelas, the hunger line increases as the pandemic progresses. It is the reflection of inequality in Brazil.

Source: EFE

PB