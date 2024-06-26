Like every week, the rankings of the TV series and the most watched films in Italy on Netflix. As for the week between June 17th and 23rd, the Top 10 of the series is composed as follows:
- Bridgerton – Season 3
- ni una más – Season 1
- The Clandestine – Season 1
- Eric – Miniseries
- Bridgerton – Season 1
- Geek Girl – Season 2
- Gangs of Galicia – Season 1
- Bridgerton – Season 2
- Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story – Mini Series
- Sweet Tooth – Season 3
The ranking only proposes two new features this week: The Clandestine and Gangs of Galicia, both in their first season. It seems needless to say, but Bridgerton continues to be the show with the best results. Not only is the third season in first position for the fifth time in six weeks of being in the Top 10, but the first, second and mini series dedicated to Queen Charlotte continue to remain in the list without difficulty. Sweet Tooth already seems ready to leave the Top 10, in its third week, while the rest of the chart reaches its fourth week of stay.
The most watched films in Italy on Netflix
Let’s see the ten feature films that have been seen the most from 17th to 23rd June on Netflix on the peninsula:
- Inheritance hunt
- Big Wedding
- I will find you
- Another Ferragosto
- Dracula Untold
- Me against You The Film: Holidays in Transylvania
- Ten minutes
- Under Paris
- Run Get Out
Under Paris is the longest-running film in the charts (third week) with Dieci Minuti and I will find them returning for the second time. The rest of the list is made up only of new releases for Netflix, with three Italian films in the Top 10.
We leave you with the data from the previous week for comparison.
