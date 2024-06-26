Like every week, the rankings of the TV series and the most watched films in Italy on Netflix. As for the week between June 17th and 23rd, the Top 10 of the series is composed as follows:

Bridgerton – Season 3 ni una más – Season 1 The Clandestine – Season 1 Eric – Miniseries Bridgerton – Season 1 Geek Girl – Season 2 Gangs of Galicia – Season 1 Bridgerton – Season 2 Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story – Mini Series Sweet Tooth – Season 3

The ranking only proposes two new features this week: The Clandestine and Gangs of Galicia, both in their first season. It seems needless to say, but Bridgerton continues to be the show with the best results. Not only is the third season in first position for the fifth time in six weeks of being in the Top 10, but the first, second and mini series dedicated to Queen Charlotte continue to remain in the list without difficulty. Sweet Tooth already seems ready to leave the Top 10, in its third week, while the rest of the chart reaches its fourth week of stay.