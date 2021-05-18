Some objects do not attract attention: cell phones, backpacks, umbrellas, keys. Others are unusual: tarot cards, windsurfing equipment. And they all have something in common and that is they were forgotten in the seat of an Uber.

Every year, the platform makes known the list of objects most forgotten by Argentines during the trips they hire through Uber. And also, the most curious.

The analysis of the forgotten objects throughout 2020, the year in which the pandemic began to live, shows the effects of the quarantine.

In the seats of the cars they began to appearr elements that are used to make home office and even hair cutting machines.

Even so, the ranking continues to be headed by some classic objects, such as documents, keys and the cell phone. The latter, in the number 1 position.

The FridayAccording to Uber, it is the day of the week when Argentines forget the most objects. Y 23 o’clock it is the most common time to leave belongings in a car.

The day when Uber passengers forget the most objects is on Fridays. Stock Photo

“It is quite common to find things that people forget, more when you work at night. I bought a flashlight so that the passenger can check that there is nothing left in the car, “says Fabián, who is 52 years old and has been driving with Uber for five years.

He attributes the nocturnal forgetfulness to people are more relaxed. “Whoever goes out during the day goes to work and is more aware. At night they have another wave. And they went somewhere to eat, they drank a little too much, and they drop something in the car and they don’t realize it” , He says.

The 10 most lost objects

Phone / camera Silver Keys Backpack / bag / folder / box / luggage Glasses Wallet Clothing Umbrella Water bottle Documents

Keys, backpacks, water bottles and other objects that passengers usually leave in Uber.

Fabián, the driver, agrees that what he finds most are keys, umbrellas and cell phones. And, in times of pandemic, also bottles of alcohol gel. In addition, add an item: the lost baby shoes that leave an incomplete pair.

Uber also analyzed which are the objects that Uber passengers lose the most in Argentina depending on the day of the week.

Mondays are cigarettes and vaporizers. Tuesdays books. On Wednesdays work is left behind with notebooks. Headphones are forgotten on Thursdays. On Fridays they leave lighters. On Saturdays, document holders. And on Sundays the most forgotten are cell phones.

The most curious findings

The most peculiar objects left behind by Uber users were also surveyed. “In a year as particular as 2020, it is possible to see in these objects the signature of the quarantine, the home office and the social distance“says the app report. And it offers the following list:

Tarot cards Hair-cutting machine Computer cabinet Cooking pot Tent and inflatable mattress Toolbox A suitcase with medicines A 32-inch TV Windsurfing harness Printer cartridges

Tarot cards. One of the curious finds in an Uber.

Strange? A year earlier, the same survey reported findings ranging from a roast strip to a saber scabbard, going through a tender and a bag with a shirt and boxer shorts.

The day they forgot a baby

A couple of years ago, on a Sunday a young couple asked for an Uber to go from Los Polvorines to Grand Bourg. Fabian arrived with his car and they both got into the back seat and placed an empty baby egg in the front seat.

“When I arrive I charge the boy and, meanwhile, the girl gets off and goes home to greet the family – Fabián recalls -. I went to look for other passengers, there were three of them. And one of them told me: ‘Paso put your son forward so we can fit in well. ”And I turned around and saw a baby of about three months sleeping in the middle of the back seat. The previous couple had forgotten the son!“.

The episode that occurred in Fabian’s car is worthy of the movie “My poor little angel.”

Fabian and his three new passengers went with the baby to upa to the house where the couple had gotten off. “When the woman saw me she asked me ‘What, my asshole husband didn’t pay you?’ And when he saw his baby he said he thought his partner had taken it down. But no.

Another time, one Saturday, Fabián received a call from Uber advising him that a passenger could have left a wallet in his car.

“He was a waiter and I took him home from a restaurant area in Maschwitz one Friday night. When I checked my car, I found his fanny pack with his wallet, money and documents,” says Fabián.

And he explains “We charge for travel to return objects. But that time I went with my wife and my two children to take advantage and walk around the area and I did not want to charge him. He insisted, but I did not accept. So he spoke with the owner. of the restaurant and they invited the four of us to dinner“.

How to recover a lost object

Users who forget an object during a trip through the app can make a report through your Uber account, either from the phone application or on a computer and follow these steps:

1- Open the app and go to “Your travels”. If the lost object is the cell phone, the same can be done through the Uber website, logging in with the corresponding account.

2- Select the trip in which the object was forgotten and, later, the option “Lost items”.

The Uber app includes a feature to claim items lost on a trip.

3- Select “Contact your driver for a lost item ”.

4- Login a contact phone number (It can also be that of a friend or relative) and press the “Send” button.

5- From Uber they will call that phone to cContact the owner of the object directly with the driver of the vehicle where it got lost.

6- If the driver responds and confirms that he found the object, he simply has to coordinate a place and time for delivery.

7- If the driver does not respond, you have to leave a voice message with the description of the item and the contact information.

The trips made by drivers to return forgotten objects must be paid for by the user.

