Among the most common problems among visitors to clinics were long lines in front of the doctor’s office, the lack of the necessary specialist in the clinic, the inability to get all the necessary services in one place, and long waits for an appointment with a specialist (more than three weeks).

Patients were also faced with the fact that it was difficult to reach the clinic by phone, as well as with the inappropriate behavior of health workers at the appointment. Hospital patients reported that they had to purchase medications at their own expense when they should be provided free of charge. They indicated that they were forced to do tests and undergo examinations before hospitalization, also for a fee.

These are the results of the study, which will be presented on November 23 at the All-Russian Congress of Patients, Izvestia found out. The survey among patients of the compulsory medical insurance system was conducted by the Center for Social Mechanics with the support of the All-Russian Union of Patients.

Satisfaction with medical care in 2023 is “at an average level” – 39.7%, the study authors noted. Almost 22% of patients surveyed said that they were dissatisfied with it to one degree or another.

“The picture presented by analysts is absolutely identical to what insurance companies face in practice,” Dmitry Kuznetsov, vice-president of the All-Russian Union of Insurers, told Izvestia.

According to him, about 9 million patients regularly turn to insurers with requests for help in solving such problems.

Director of the Institute of Health Economics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics Larisa Popovich noted that such studies are carried out “a little unilaterally.”

“Doctors are more and more stressed. They are already in a rather difficult state, practically burning at work and loaded with reporting forms. And patient extremism has not been canceled either,” she said.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Another complaint: what compulsory medical insurance services are patients dissatisfied with?