The ranking of the best universities in the world: leap of the Italian universities

For the twelfth consecutive year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) confirmed its place in first place among the world’s universities, followed by the universities of Cambridge and Oxford. These are the results of the twentieth edition of the QS World University Rankings, which this year introduced employability, sustainability and international research as new evaluation categories. The weight of the indicator of academic reputation has also been reduced, going from 40 to 30 percent and the teacher-student ratio, going down from 20 to 10 percent while the importance attributed to Employers’ Reputation has increased, going from 10 at 15 percent.

The changes have benefited the Italian universities which have almost all gained places in the standings. The best among the Italians is the Politecnico di Milano, climbing sixteen positions to reach 123rd place in the world. Sapienza follows in 134th place, an improvement of 37 positions in the standings. For both, this is the best placement ever. The Italian podium is closed by the Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna, in 154th place (last year it was 167th). In terms of academic reputation, Italian universities are among the top 100 in the world: in this area, the University of Bologna ranks 73rd, La Sapienza 74th, the Politecnico di Milano 94th.

Top ten universities in the world:

1 (1st also last year) – Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – United States

2 (2) – University of Cambridge – United Kingdom

3 (4) – University of Oxford – United Kingdom

4 (5) – Harvard University – United States

5 (3) – Stanford University – United States

6 (6) – Imperial College London – United Kingdom

7 (9) – ETH Zurich – Switzerland

8 (11) – National University of Singapore – Singapore

9 (8) – UCL (University College London) – United Kingdom

10 (27) – University of California, Berkeley – United States

The top ten Italians:

123 (139) – Polytechnic University of Milan

134 (171) – Sapienza University of Rome

154 (167) – Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna

219 (243) – University of Padua

252 (325) – Turin Polytechnic

276 (324) – State University of Milan

335 (416) – University of Naples – Federico II

349 (404) – University of Pisa

358 (460) – University of Florence

364 (475) – University of Turin