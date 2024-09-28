Finding a good university is the last educational step to be able to enter the world of work prepared in the best way possible. However, it is known that not all universities have the same prestige. Therefore, here we will detail what they are the 10 best universities in the United Statesaccording to a recently published list.

Among these universities, there are two states that have a greater presence than the others, first California, with 3 establishments and then Massachusetts, with two institutions in the state. Below is the list:

Stanford UniversityStanford, California. Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyCambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard UniversityCambridge, Massachusetts. Princeton UniversityPrinceton, New Jersey. California Institute of TechnologyPasadena, California. University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley, California. Yale UniversityNew Haven, Conn. University of ChicagoChicago, Illinois. Johns Hopkins UniversityBaltimore, Maryland. University of PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania.

The campus of Stanford University, rated the best in the US. Photo:iStock

The best public universities in the United States according to a study

It should be noted that some of the universities detailed in the list have tuition fees that can sometimes be very complicated to pay. Therefore, below it will be given the list of the best public universities in the United States.

In a recent study of The Wall Street Journal in collaboration with College Pulse and Statist, was revealed What are the 5 best public universities in the countryamong them there is one that is repeated among the 10 best in the country this year, namely:

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley, California. Georgia Institute of Technologyin Atlanta, Georgia. University of California, DavisCalifornia. San Jose State Universityin San Jose, California. University of Californiain Merced, California.

As can be seen in both ranks, California is the state with the most presence. In fact, according to data from Times Higher Educationthe state has 14 higher education institutions, followed by New York with 13 universities, Texas with 12 and Massachusetts in fourth place with 10.