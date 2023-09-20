What are the best universities in Europe: the ranking

Only one Italian stands out in the ranking of the best universities in Europe drawn up by Qs Europe Rankings 2024: it is the Polytechnic of Milan, which comes in 47th place.

In first place (here the complete ranking) is placed by the University of Oxford, followed by the ETH of Zurich with Switzerland also occupying ninth place with the Epfl of Lausanne.

In addition to Oxford, the UK places Cambridge, Imperial College and UCL in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

The ranking examines 688 universities from 42 countries, which also include Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Among the other Italian universities, which are placed in the top 100, Sapienza University of Rome, Bologna (78th) and Padua (89th) stand out. All the others, however, are outside the top 100.