2024 has begun and everyone in the world has had their say on 2023 and the video games published, electing the best of the year. The best of the best is the “ GOTY “, or the Game of the Year. Now, a site is collecting all the GOTY awards assigned by the publications and their respective readers, thus creating a ranking of the games that have won the most “statuettes”. Here she is classification :

GOTY winners, no surprises on the horizon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn't come close to Baldur's Gate 3, but it remains a world favorite

Baldur's Gate 3 is obviously in first place, reaching 130 awards also thanks to your vote: 39% of the Multiplayer audience has in fact assigned the GOTY to Larian Studios' RPG.

Following, albeit with a wide gap, we find The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which is satisfied with “only” 60 awards. In third position is Alan Wake 2 which, despite having had little room to emerge given its release at the end of the year, was able to take home 38 GOTY.

From fourth position onwards, however, the figures become significantly lower, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 managing to take 6 awards. The bulk of the ranking is made up of games with one or two prizes.

Obviously it is not possible for us to verify that the ranking is complete: it is credible that somewhere in the world there is some newspaper that has not been counted or some user vote that has not been noticed. We must not take these numbers as precise and definitive figures, but rather as a generic indicator which games have attracted the most attention from critics and audiences in the last 12 months.