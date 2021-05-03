This is how the global smartphone market after the departure of LG and the loss of leadership of Huawei: a study shows who were the winners of this first quarter and those who began to lose ground in this regional dispute with global impact.

In 2021, equipment sales grew 28.1% year-on-year and reached 353 million units in the first quarter compared to 275.7 million units shipped in the first quarter of 2020, based on the latest preliminary global smartphone shipment result from Omdia.

The growth reached by this item shows that despite the high levels of shortages, Smartphones remain a key piece of technology for users around the world.

While there is a significant recovery, 2021 marks a transition period in the mobile industry, since the role that Huawei plays is not yet clear. After being blacklisted in the United States, he went from second place to free fall.

LG’s announcement that it will exit this market will affect several manufacturing manufacturers (OEMs) that compete in the mid-range segment. All under the umbrella of a shortage of components.

The leaders

Samsung ranked first, shipping 76.1 million units, an increase of 29.2% year-on-year compared to 58.9 million units shipped in the first quarter of 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S21, the most recent launch of the South Korean company. Photo: Samsung.

The company also was able to increase quarterly shipments by 22.8%, from 62 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020, thanks to an early update to the Galaxy S 20 lineup.

This allowed it to take market share from Apple in the first quarter of 2020 and focus on its own flagships, as well as its latest range of A-series devices.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to benefit from the delayed role outside the range of the iPhone 12. After a box office success in the fourth quarter of 2020, date of its launch, the company continues with a significant year-on-year growth of 46.5%, shipping 56.4 million units in the quarter.

Tim Cook displays the iPhone 12 Pro during its launch at Apple Park on October 13, 2020 in Cupertino. Photo EFE

Globally, Apple continues to dominate the market for premium smartphones, which are the most popular. When he tried to downgrade, like the iPhone Mini, did not perform well.

After several successful launches, Xiaomi crowned the third place in the first quarter of 2021, shipping 49.5 million units, an increase of 78.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The company also grew 4.9% qoq, from 47.2 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020. Xiaomi consolidates in the table thanks to the steep decline of Huawei, which loses acceleration.

With innovative launches, such as the recent Xiaomi Mi 10S, the company gains preferences globally. Photo DPA.

In the top five, Oppo and Vivo continue to fight side by side in the world rankings. Vivo, with a slight advantage, shipped 38.2 million units, slightly more than the 37.8 million that Oppo shipped in the first quarter.

The strong growth of Dongguan-based electronics manufacturer allowed it to increase shipments by 95.9% and OPPO, by 85.3% when considering the first quarter of 2020.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, Vivo and OPPO shipments increased by 10.7 and 11.11%, respectively. They are quickly replacing Huawei in the local China market.

Huawei dropped the list of the top 5 original equipment manufacturers in the first quarter of 2021. Although it continued to release equipment, it shipped just 14.7 million units. Which represents 70% less than in the first quarter of 2020.

Huawei, despite dropping its sales by 70%, continues to battle with the new Mate 40E 5G

The global shortage of components is adding additional pressure on the company, as suppliers are looking to other OEMs for a stable business.

The platoon of followers

“The smartphone market continues to show resilience in the face of multiple challenges. The global component supply shortage looms over the market. On the other hand, two well-known smartphone brands will disappear from the global smartphone market this year, Huawei and LG, opening the door for other brands to reach new markets and buyers, ”commented Gerrit Schneemann, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

Motorola increased shipments by 128.1% year-on-year, from 5.5 million units in the first quarter of 2020 to 12.6 million units this year.

With LG in a tailspin, the smartphone business will open up opportunities for the subsidiary of Chinese tech conglomerate Lenovo to further increase shipments throughout 2021, as both companies are focused on the North America, Latin America and the Caribbean regions.

Realme 8 Pro, the cell phone that has a 108 megapixel sensor.

Realme increased shipments by 86.9% to 11.4 million units, up from 6.1 million units in the first quarter of 2020, enough to occupy the eighth position worldwide.

The Transsion Holdings Tecno brand increased shipments by 133.4% year-on-year, from 3.5 million units in the first quarter of 2020 to 8.2 million units in the last quarter.

Rounding out the top 10 is LG. The South Korean firm will exit the smartphone market in the summer of 2021, increased shipments 26.2% year-on-year to 6.8 million units, from 5.4 million units from the previous year. From quarter to quarter, LG’s shipments decreased 18.9%.

SL