Although it is always difficult to put together a ranking of this style, since footballers compete in different tournaments, representing teams of greater or lesser value, there are players who stood out especially above others in this 2023 that is ending, so we will review to the 10 best of the year, always in style 90min. Come on.
This ranking includes the Argentine striker who chose to represent Mexico, scoring the goal that secured the title in the Gold Cup against Panama. Santiago Giménez, son of “Chaco” Giménez, scored 39 goals in 63 games with Feyenoord of the Netherlands.
During the first half of the year, Lautaro was a key player in Inter winning the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup. He also added that they lost the Champions League final against Manchester City, contributing goals in the previous phases. He reached 17 goals and 4 assists, which allows him to rank as the top scorer in Serie A. He is captain and the undisputed leader of Felipe Inzaghi's team.
English striker Harry Kane had no problems adapting to Bayern Munich in Germany, where he arrived from Tottenham: he scored 52 goals in 57 games that year, almost one per game. Awesome.
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double in Al Nassr's 5-2 victory against Al Ittihad led by Marcelo Gallardo and reached the 53 goals in 58 games played in the year to become the top scorer in 2023, above the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint Germain and the Englishman Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. While he does not compete in the world's elite, his place is well earned here.
The Argentine striker Germán Cano broke it in 2022 and in 2023 he did the same, but he added being champion of the Copa Libertadores de América with Fluminense. He scored 40 goals that year, in 61 games. A goal animal.
The best player in the world and probably in history played for Inter Miami, in a league that is not as elite as the MLS of the United States, completely revolutionizing the country and also breaking it in the games he played with the Argentine team. Thanks for so much football.
Real Madrid paid 103 million euros for Jude Bellingham and, in the first 21 games with the Spanish team's shirt, he scored 17 goals and distributed 5 assists. Thus, his market value rose to 180 million euros and he ended the year as the most expensive.
The former River scored 20 goals in 2023, won the starting job due to the injury of Belgian Kevin De Bruyne and got tired of celebrating titles: Champions League, Premier League, European Super Cup, Community Shield and the recent Club World Cup, where he scored two goals in the final against Fluminense. It's truly crazy about the 23-year-old boy who has already completed football.
Mbappé scored 52 goals in 53 games between PSG and the French national team, that is, almost one per game. A true star, who raises the level every year.
In 2023, the Norwegian won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, although he was not able to play any match in the latter tournament. 50 goals in 60 games. The Android doesn't stop.
