The crisis that caused the coronavirus pandemic put billionaires owners of technology-related companies at the center of the scene: because of the role of social networks, because of online commerce and because of the amount of time users spent locked up in front of To devices, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, among others, not only got richer than ever. Furthermore, they were viewed by many as saviors.

Nevertheless, they are also highly criticized. From the tools they provide, although they solve part of modern life, they also raise a series of questions: are their platforms safe? How do you use the personal data of your users? Are they anti-competitive? An image survey revealed who they are the most beloved. And also, of course, the least.

Tech founders got richer because their companies became more powerful and essential, and they were already dominant before the pandemic.

Gates, founder of Microsoft, tops the list of best image, according to a survey of Vox. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is the least loved.

v 1.5 Bill Gates, the best: who are the tech moguls with the best and worst image Tap to explore the data Source: VOX.COM

Infographic: Clarion

Bill Gates thus seems to be an exception to these sentiments that Americans have. And perhaps it is not by chance: he declared more than once against drug manufacturers, to whom he urged the development of the vaccine beyond the controversies over patents and economic interests.

He presented himself socially as the philanthropist most interested in solving the coronavirus problem, especially in poor nations.

In the middle were personalities like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg, at last week’s hearing before the US Congress Photo Bloomberg

Additionally, the survey revealed that Americans have mixed feelings toward “Ultra-rich”, saying by a margin of more than 40 percentage points that billionaires are not good role models.

To go by parts, the starting point of the Vox analysis is that “billionaires are also appreciated, and their power is not always disastrous. Yes, the rich have gotten richer since the pandemic began, but in many ways because they provided services and products that Americans desperately needed ”, they explain.

But there is also a strong contrast that marks a counterpoint and a fact illustrates it: at the beginning of the pandemic, only one billionaire, Jeff Bezos, had more than 100 billion dollars. Today, five handle those numbers.

Elon Musk is on the list. Reuters photo

“The rich were able to get on private jets, relocating to spacious vacation homes, and consulting high-level medical concierges. Low-income people lost their 80 percent of jobs that disappeared, they worked disproportionately on the front lines and were more likely to die from the virus than wealthier Americans, ”the publication’s analysis of the numbers writes.

“Racial minorities were even more affected. The disconnect between the stock market and the economy could not be more severe: The stock market had one of its best years since World War II when the US economy eliminated 10 million jobs and dragged millions more to poverty ”, contrasts Vox.

Anyway, the American view of billionaires not encouraging according to Vox as could be believed according to the Vox survey: by a margin of 13 points, Americans say they generally have negative feelings toward billionaires, and by a margin of 42 points, they say America’s billionaires they do not serve as good role models.

The full survey



SL.