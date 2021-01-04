Since mid-December the first countries in the world began with the vaccination against coronavirus in your population. The United Kingdom and the United States were among the first to approve vaccines aimed at ending a pandemic that has already been over a year old.

In Europe, approval of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech by the European Medicines Agency was the starting gun for immunizations within the framework of the European Union. Since then, countries have been striving to immunize your population as soon as possible, with special emphasis on the most vulnerable population, the elderly, and health personnel who are in direct contact with the coronavirus.

But, How is each country doing with vaccination compared to its population? Twitter user @mianrey, with data collected by ourworldindata.org, has made a list of the doses administered per 100 inhabitants.

With the official data provided by international governments, the country that presents a best proportion of vaccinated is Israel. The Middle Eastern country began vaccinating on December 9 and, since then, have immunized 12.59 people per 100. Follows him, very far Bahrain, with 3.53; completes the podium United Kingdom, which in addition to the Pfizer vaccine has also approved by Oxford and AstraZeneca, and has vaccinated 1.39 people per 100 inhabitants.

Spain, no data

United States, Denmark, Russia, China, Canada, Germany, Estonia and Croatia They are the countries that follow in percentage of vaccination per 100 inhabitants of each country. Globally, the worldwide figure is 0.16 per 100 inhabitants (12, 29 million doses administered).

And the data for Spain? One week after the vaccination campaign started, the Ministry of Health has not yet provided the figures of people who have received the vaccine. Some communities, like Catalonia or Madrid have reported the people who have been vaccinated. In Catalonia, for example, they have been vaccinated 7,774 people out of 60,000 doses received.

The fact has even attracted the attention of a Oxford University researcher Max Roser, who is also the founder of the ourworldindata website. Roser affirms in his social networks not being able to find this data for our country.