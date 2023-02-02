After almost six years – yes, that’s how long it’s been driving around – Land Rover has given the Range Rover Velar a small makeover. The luxury SUV gets a new grille that no longer resembles a piece of chicken wire. In addition, there is a slimmer display on the center console. With this, Land Rover shows that it prefers to add a little more technology to the sporty Range Rover than a little more power.

In addition to the new grille, the Velar also gets a lower rear bumper – an immediate improvement – ​​to complete the new look. So inside there is a new screen that is no longer incorporated in the dashboard, but seems to float above it. You can now also use Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, with which you can, for example, open your garage door by asking her. If you have a smart garage door, then.

Even more changes to the Range Rover Velar

With this Velar you no longer have to go to the dealer for software updates. As with BMW, Audi and Mercedes are now there over the air updates – welcome in 2023. Another upgrade is an asset noise cancelling system that dampens driving noise, making it even quieter in the cabin. By the way, there is no leather in the interior anymore; that has been exchanged for vegan material. Finally, the air in the Range Rover Velar is now optionally purified.

Land Rover is still doing something under the hood of the Velar. The plug-in hybrid’s old battery has been replaced with a 19.2-kWh lithium-ion battery. As a result, you can now travel 64 kilometers in electric mode. You can currently configure the Range Rover Velar with facelift at Land Rover. For the cheapest version, the Velar S, you pay at least 85,510 euros in the Netherlands.