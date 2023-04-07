It is no secret that batteries in electric cars lose some capacity after a few years. That is no different with your laptop or telephone. The special thing, however, is that the capacity does not decrease linearly, as a new study by Recurrent Auto has now shown. At the beginning, the capacity decreases faster, after which the wear kind of flattens out.

Recurrent Auto looked at 15,000 electric cars. They did not necessarily look at the age of the car and the battery, but at how many kilometers the electric cars had driven. As expected, the range decreases slightly as the battery gains experience, but the striking thing is that the decrease stops at some point.

The range decreases slightly

For example, it turns out that a Tesla Model 3 has a range of about 565 kilometers at the start. After about 65,000 kilometers, about 40 kilometers of it have disappeared. But at that moment the curve flattens out a bit and the range remains at 525 kilometers even after 160,000 kilometers.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 shows an even more extreme curve. The range of this drops from 530 to 515 kilometers in about 50,000 kilometers, and then remains tight. With the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the range even seems to increase slightly after a short decrease. This can also be due to software updates, for example.

The range of the Ioniq 5 (in miles) | Photo: © Recurrent car

Does the range really flatten out?

It may be that once the novelty wears off, that capacity does indeed stabilize. But it is also possible that the software – certainly in the case of the Hyundai – is programmed not to indicate lower than a certain range. This question is out at Ford and Hyundai, but we have not yet received an answer to this.