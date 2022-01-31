Some thirty ranchers have broken the police cordon established at the door of the Local Development Center where some 500 protesters are gathered, according to Local Police sources. Shouting, the ranchers tried to enter the office where representatives of the sector are meeting with the mayor, Diego José Mateos, and the councilor for urban planning, José Luis Ruiz, to try to reach an agreement on the motion that was being debated this Monday in the Full and affecting the distance of the farms. The session has been canceled by “recommendation of the security forces because the security of the building cannot be guaranteed.” Meanwhile, the meeting continues.

Moments of maximum tension have been experienced and the building is taken over by the police. About twenty ranchers continue by the door of the plenary hall where the meeting is being held, to which the spokespersons of the municipal groups have joined.

The demonstration, convened by the Association of Livestock Entrepreneurs of the Region of Murcia (Acega), will travel along Juan Carlos I Avenue, which has cut off traffic, to the Local Development Center where the plenary session will begin at 10 am. The ranchers will travel in their vehicles to the Plaza Óvalo and will make the end of the journey on foot. Among the protesters were the president of the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of the Region of Murcia (Fecoam), Santiago Martínez, and representatives of the PP and Vox.

The ranchers accuse the City Council of failing to comply with the agreement reached in July 2020 to prevent the construction of feedlots less than 1,500 meters from the inhabited centers of the districts, schools and medical offices and that limit the granting of licenses.

They assure that the Consistory has incorporated new restriction measures to the agreements reached, derived from their consultations with supra-municipal organizations to process the modification of the urban plan.

The government team presents this Monday a motion in plenary for the initial approval of the specific modification of the urban plan and the ranchers do not want it to go ahead because they feel “cheated,” said the president of the Adespolorca, Francisco Román.

As he explained, the Department of Urban Planning has consulted the regional and state sector administrations to complete the modification of the plan and “each of them has imposed new requirements and conditions that will make the maintenance of the livestock sector unfeasible.”

According to the Councilor for Urban Planning, José Luis Ruiz, the agreement agreed upon and approved at the time is respected in its entirety and only progress is being made in processing the modification of the urban plan, but the spokespersons for PP and Vox, Fulgencio Gil and Carmen Menduiña , announced that their municipal groups will vote against the proposal presented by the PSOE.