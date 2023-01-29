Despite the cold wave that is hitting the Northwest of the Region these days, this Saturday night was very warm for the members of the Cehegín Bullfighting Club. The entity recovered its annual gala to deliver its ‘Morisco’ award to the rancher Victorino Martín, as well as its distinctions, mentions and recognitions corresponding to 2022.

In this edition, the Bullfighting Club established the Felipe de Paco ‘Calañés’ Award, a collaborator of this newspaper who died in 2021, which was received by an emotional Mariano Molina. Before, the recognition was given to Salvador Ortega Fernández as an exemplary fan. The special mention for the best career was collected by the banderillero José Antonio Carretero. Immediately afterwards it was the turn of picking up the mention of him as a revelation bullfighter to the right-handed totanero Jorge Martínez. The one who could not be present, due to fighting in Venezuela, was Francisco de Manuel, special mention as a revelation matador.

Pepe Castillo received his mention from the bullfighting critic, and another critic, Javier Hurtado, from TVE, was recognized as an Honorary Member of the Club. On the centenary of Antonio Bienvenida, Miguel Mejías ‘Bienvenida’ received the special distinction for such a famous dynasty. At that point in the gala, a new Nicolás de Maya award was presented for the artistic contribution to the world of bullfighting, which went to the photojournalist Joserra Lozano.