The inmate Pedro Lozano Jiménez, known as the Rambo from Requena, On Tuesday, the inmate attacked three Civil Guard officers who were going to transfer him from the Picassent prison in Valencia, where he is being held, to the courts to answer for various crimes. The officers of the armed institute and a prison officer who intervened to restrain him were injured in the incident, according to prison sources. The most seriously injured person is a sergeant who will have to undergo plastic surgery to put a skin graft on his arm after being bitten by the inmate, according to sources from the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) and confirmed by sources from the armed institute.

The incident occurred at 8.30 on Tuesday when members of the Civil Guard’s Protection and Security Service (Seprose), in charge of, among other tasks, the transport of inmates out of penitentiary facilities, were going to transfer Lozano in a van. “He was very calm and when the time came to frisk him and put him in handcuffs to take him to court, he lunged at them,” explained sources from the Civil Guard Association. The Rambo of Requena then displayed “extremely violent” behaviour, throwing punches and even “attempting to bite the jugular of one of the agents,” the AUGC association highlighted in a statement. The Civil Guards managed to restrain him with the help of several prison officers, before he could accomplish his goal, but they suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Lozano Jiménez is classified by the Penitentiary Institutions as a FIES 5 inmate (File of Inmates for Special Monitoring), a figure that allows for greater control of offenders with a prison history of high conflict, escapes or serious violence; or who have committed serious crimes that have caused great social alarm. A spokesperson for the AUGC highlights that the agents who were going to transfer the inmate were unaware of the dangerousness of the inmate they were going to transfer and his aggressiveness, so the reaction caught them off guard. The Picassent Penitentiary Centre, where Lozano is held, is the prison with the largest prison population in Spain, with nearly 2,000 inmates.

The Rambo of Requena was arrested in June 2020, after being wanted for several weeks. He was known for robbing houses armed with a shotgun in mountain areas around the Valencian town of Requena (20,000 inhabitants). His criminal activity included more than a dozen robberies in small towns such as Chelva, Titaguas, La Yesa, Alpuente and Andorra, as well as shooting two civil guards, seriously wounding one in the abdomen. For these acts, he was sentenced by the Provincial Court of Teruel to 27 years for two attempted murders, two crimes of robbery with force, two crimes of theft of motor vehicles, one of coercion and another against traffic safety. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence last September.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_