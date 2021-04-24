The germ of the large 283,000-square-meter park that the City Council has projected between the Rambla de Benipila and the remodeled Avenida del Cantón will consist of two wooded strips totaling 40,000 square meters and a bike lane. They will be ready for the enjoyment of the citizens throughout the next summer The initial landscaping of this urbanization, in which the construction of 1,670 houses is planned, is just the appetizer of a park with three fountains and three ponds that will solve the problems of flooding of the area.

The Local Government Board of the City Council yesterday gave the go-ahead to this first phase, whose financing and construction are borne by the promoter of the Rambla Plan, Cartagena Parque. The company owned by Tomás Olivo has promised to do the job in a maximum of three months, if there are no torrential rains or other setbacks.

If these good prospects are fulfilled, those who circulate with their car from then on along the Avenida del Cantón from the Cartagonova bridge will be able to see a green corridor with palm trees on their left. On your right there will be a first strip reserved for a row of residential buildings still to be done and, behind, a corridor with pines, carob trees, lighting and a bike path. The two landscaped sectors will be about 600 meters long by 30 meters wide, in the section between the roundabout that is already built and the one being built by Emasa closer to the old Eroski shopping center. Olivo companies will bear these costs.

The palm grove will be in front of the building plots adjacent to the Barrio de la Concepción. The part designed as a small Mediterranean forest on the other side of the main avenue is the first phase of a 28-hectare urban park. This initial stage represents a tenth of the total area and will cost Olivo 900,000 euros, that is, the money agreed 25 years ago to make it complete. With the passage of two and a half decades, that capital has fallen very short.

To build the rest of the park, the City Council has requested European funds, in a call that will be resolved in summer. If you get the money, you can start the next phases next year. If not, you will have to space out the investments more throughout the following exercises. In essence, what the government team intends is to build the easily accessible large urban lung that the city currently lacks, since the existing ones are smaller and are located on hills, such as Torres Park and El Molinete Park.

Through sixteen entrances, one of them for heavy vehicles and the rest for pedestrians and cyclists, citizens will be able to enter a fenced garden that will have three themed fountains and three scattered ponds. It will combine its ornamental character with another functional one, as it will fulfill the function of collecting and channeling rainwater from this flooded area. The vegetation will be made up of autochthonous species, which do not consume much water, similar to the first green corridor that the promoter will enable. The lighting will be of led technology. There will be a circuit for runners and for biosaludable exercises, playgrounds, benches and the necessary urban furniture.