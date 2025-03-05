He “Sultan of 11 months” It is as millions of Muslims of the fasting during the month of the Ramadan A practice with which people around the world focus on inner reflection with a fasting from dawn to sunset.

Fast during this time not only Change feeding and sleep patterns, but the biological clock also experiences important and mental important changes in which the body Moeling metabolism to use energy in the most efficient way possible. This is due to dehydration and hunger caused by fasting.

Sports figures such as Lamine Yamal, and his teammate Ansu Fati, They are players who follow this religion and add to the holiday. Both seek to keep the practice for a month to achieve their spiritual purification.

How to do the fast?

Dates and water. Great energy source during Ramadan. Istock

Ramadan is one of the Five pillars of the Muslim religion. It is a practice that consists of not eating or drinking (not even water) from the exit of the sun to its setting. Implies the fluid intake and food exclusively at night.

To satisfy the amount of nutrients and energy that the body will need throughout the day, they must Consume foods rich in carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals. But, most importantly, drink enough water.

To succeed during Ramadan You should not consume all nutrients you need during the first meal Before dawn, or Suhoor, as is known in Muslim culture. If done, the body cannot use the energy intake at once, and will result in a weight gain.





Typical dishes you can eat at Ramadan

The intake of A light, healthy and nutritious breakfast. Likewise, before dawn you can eat dairy products and vegetables, In addition to being able to enjoy some good Soup loaded with protein. Also the Nuts such as dates, nuts or almonds are ideal supplements that can provide a feeling of satiety for several hours.

The portions and the variety of foods that are consumed They play a fundamental role to achieve Success with this fast.

Colorful and flavor dishes They make Ramadan a real Fabor party. Inviting family and friends to enjoy their delicious meals is the goal of this celebration. Here we show you Some of the most consumed:

Traditional Harira Soup Istock

It is one of the first that It is taken to break the fast. It consists of A soup Made of chicken, vegetables and legumes to which spices, egg and pasta are added. It’s a Essential dish within Ramadan’s food.

Traditional Malawah bread Istock

It is also known as Malawach or Mlawi. It is one of the more traditional breads of the Middle East. It is a flat and thick bread composed of thin layers of dough with butter, fried in a pan.

Tabulé salad Istock

It is one delicious cold salad Made from parsley, bulgur, tomato and cucumber, seasoned with olive oil, aromatic herbs and lemon. One of Ramadan’s most refreshing dishes, especially when he falls into a time of warm months.

Traditional Kibbe Istock

It is considered a typical national dish in Lebanon and Syria. Are small portions of dough made with bulgur wheat, stuffed with meat and spices. They are given oval shape and fried in olive oil are cooked.

As you can see, there are Many healthy and delicious ways of staying in shape during this sacred time of the year.





