The committee charged with investigating the sighting of the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1445, headed by the Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, extended its sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, and to Their Highness the Crown Princes, by the month of Ramadan. Blessed, asking God Almighty to protect His Highness the Head of State and grant him good health and wellness.

The committee had previously announced that Monday, March 11, 2024, is the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, after investigation and taking into account all legitimate methods of proof, and after the contacts it conducted with neighboring countries, where it was confirmed that the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year. The committee congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates and all Muslims on the occasion of the holy month.