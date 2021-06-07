After closing last Friday your best week of the year, Argentine shares are back on the rise this Monday. Although in Wall street the main indicators of the stock markets move in negative territory, the local papers that are listed in that market, remain firm in their rises and earn up to 5.7%.

The good humor reaches the City of Buenos Aires, where the S&P Merval index jumps another 3% again and surpasses the historical mark of 68,000 points. Investors’ attention is focused on the meeting scheduled for this Tuesday where the rating agency MSCI must decide whether to keep Argentina as an emerging market or to downgrade to border. The market is betting that the latter will happen and, if confirmed, the advance of the actions could continue upwards.

With gains of 4.9%, 4.8% and 4.6% respectively, the papers of Banco Macro, Telecom and Cresud they were leading the raises in New York. On just five June wheels, there are ADRs that have already jumped almost 30%.

Meanwhile, in the local square Central Puerto, Transener and Cresud are the stocks that rise the most and jump up to 6%.

Although the rally in Argentine stocks excites investors, analysts are cautious. “Although it must be taken into account, that the Merval is still at very low levels in historical terms, and the latter rise just marks a slight rebound in the “photo” of the Merval of the last 3 years “, PPI analysts affirmed.” Specifically, today the Merval in dollars is trading at 398 points, when in early May it reached 308 points. At the same time, the most recent high was 415 points just after the agreement with the creditors for Argentina’s foreign debt. “

In the debt market, dollar bonds rise up to 1.1% and country risk, which is measured by JP Morgan banks returned to the 1,500 point zone, after having reached a low of up to 1,480 last week, and now stands at around 1,520 units. “The market is still waiting for news regarding the debt with the Paris Club. With no news or concrete progress, we are running through the 60-day grace period (until the end of July) contractually included in the agreement.”, Said the analysts.

