The opposition rally in the center of Chisinau ended with the adoption of a resolution demanding the resignation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu and early parliamentary elections. This was reported on February 28 by local media.

The rally took place as part of the “Movement for the People” action, which was initiated by the opposition Shor party. It was attended by about 10 thousand people who demanded that the authorities pay utility bills. At the same time, as the media write, many who wished to take part in the action could not get to the rally, as the police blocked the national highways.

The protesters also condemned the authorities of the republic for militaristic statements. They urged the government to redirect the defense budget to pay utility bills. In addition, the demonstrators accused the authorities of being unable to cope with rising prices and record inflation over the past 20 years, which amounted to 30% in 2022.

On February 28, large-scale anti-government rallies began again in Moldova. Clashes between protesters and police were reported.

Earlier, Moldovan law enforcement agencies warned that they would restrict access to the center of Chisinau, as on February 28, an official Greek delegation headed by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is expected to visit Moldova. Nevertheless, the Shor party planned an action in the center of the city as part of the Movement for the People campaign. At the same time, the organizers accused the police of trying to prevent those wishing to take part in the action from reaching the capital.

On February 27, the Moldovan police stepped up security measures in the republic in connection with the threat of destabilization. According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, Anna Revenko, the situation in the country remains turbulent. Because of this, control was strengthened at the Chisinau International Airport, the presence of the police in public places was increased, and monitoring of financial flows was organized.

Prior to this, on February 14, Sandu appealed to parliament with a request to grant the country’s special services greater powers against the backdrop of a “threat of destabilization.” According to her, the pro-Russian opposition allegedly wants to change power in the country by armed means, including the seizure of buildings and hostages.

One of the organizers of the protests in Moldova is the opposition Shor party. Party members blame the authorities for failing to cope with the crisis, point to record inflation over the past 20 years and unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as political pressure on opposition representatives.