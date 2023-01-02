Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD): The federal government is silent on the new migration crisis. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/Klaus Haag

The new year is likely to be marked by new migration movements. Greece and Italy are facing a rapidly growing number of arrivals from Africa and the Middle East. And from Germany come accusations and instructions again. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The news magazine “Der Spiegel” used the last opportunity in the old year to admit that its accusatory stories about the death of the refugee girl “Maria” in Greece were probably not true. Not even the existence of the girl, who was allegedly pushed back to Turkey by hard-hearted Greek border officials in the summer of 2022 and then died from a scorpion sting, could not be proven despite intensive research. Presumably, non-governmental organizations only wanted to increase the pressure on governments with the story to end the policy of deportations at the external borders.

Not only in Greece is anger growing about the new charges from Berlin

What can we learn from this? The migration crisis of 2015 is back – and so is the raised finger from Germany, instructing the border guards in Italy and Greece from a safe distance on how to deal with the hundreds of thousands of onslaughts. Not only in Greece, which feels left alone by the rest of the EU, is anger growing over the new charges from Berlin. In Italy, too, there is a cross-party feeling that things cannot go on like this: every tenth migrant who reaches Italy from Africa disembarks from a rescue ship operated by German aid organizations, without the federal government showing any willingness to accept these migrants.

The division of tasks is similar to that of 2015: the Germans are responsible for morale again, while the countries on the southern external borders are responsible for overcoming the crisis on the ground, and they also get a beating for it. Interior Minister Faeser talks a lot about the danger posed by Reich citizens. She and her traffic light government remain silent about how to put a stop to criminal smugglers and ensure more order at the borders. The only signal that went out from the migration summit in October was helplessness, while district administrators and mayors have to confiscate gymnasiums again to somehow accommodate arriving people.

