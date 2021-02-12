The cycle of heavy rains that began in late January and continued through February came just in time for save the soybean crop and also alleviate the condition of corn that suffered severe stress in most of the productive regions.

“The rains of a week ago gave a turning point to the heavy season. The specter of the 2018 productive disaster remains behind: 2 million more tons are estimated in soybeans and 2.5 million tons more in corn than a month ago ”, requires a report from the Agro Strategic Guide (GEA) of the Rosario Stock Exchange.

In this new climate and production scenario, GEA technicians project a soybean harvest of 49 million tons. “The good to very good conditions of the first and second class soybeans allow us to estimate a national average yield of 29.2 qq / ha. This is almost a quintal more than the national average of the last 8 years, when, until a month ago, yields were projected below the average ”, says the report.

Regarding sowing, of the 17.3 million hectares estimated in January, 17.2 million hectares were planted and a lost area of ​​390,000 hectares is considered.

The projection for corn

The rains also had an impact on corn and it is now estimated 5% more in volume than in January. With a yield of 79.6 qq / ha at the national level, it is projected a corn production of 48.5 million tons, about 2.5 million tonnes more than those estimated in January.

“The volume harvested would barely be below the record of the last two years (51.5 million tons) by 6%,” highlights the Rosario Stock Exchange.

In Córdoba, the yield of corn is expected to climb to 87.8 qq / ha. Santa Fe continues to lead the unit productivity peloton with 92.5 qq / ha (5 quintals more than at the beginning of January). “Buenos Aires and La Pampa are one of the few provinces that fell compared to last month, but for now, these are not very significant adjustments,” concludes the report from the Rosario Stock Exchange.