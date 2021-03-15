The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns of the arrival of cold air accompanied by north and northeast wind to the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands as of this Thursday Stock image of rain-soaked streets in Murcia. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

The entry of cold air in height accompanied by winds from the north and northeast will return winter to the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, in addition, as of Thursday the snowfalls will return at low levels. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns that this coming weekend the rains will return to the Region of Murcia. The onset of instability will occur from this Thursday in which the Murcian capital will dawn with rains and temperatures will be around 8 degrees minimum and 16 maximum.

The festive day of San José in the Community will be starred by the rains in MurciaThe temperatures will be between 7 and 16 degrees. Furthermore, the Aemet foresees that the Snow level in the Region will remain on Friday from 800 meters. Temperatures will be between 7 and 16 degrees. The rest of the weekend, for the moment, cloudy skies are expected in the Murcian capital. In Cartagena Rains are expected from Thursday until Saturday. On Sunday cloudy skies and temperatures between the 8 degrees of minimum and 13 of maximum. The same will happen in the rest of the coast of the Region of Murcia, the situation will last from the day of San José and will begin to remit from Monday.

In the Altiplano region Rain is expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a clear drop in temperatures throughout the weekend. In the municipality of Yecla the temperatures minimums will reach 1 degree and the maximums at 8 degrees this Saturday. In the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz Rains are expected from Thursday and temperatures will reach 6 degrees maximum and 2 degrees minimum on Sunday.