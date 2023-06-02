June has arrived in the Region of Murcia in a very atypical way. Instead of the sun and heat characteristic of this month, the protagonist of the beginning of the meteorological summer has been the rain, a situation that has been taking place since May. According to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), this weekend the rain will once again be present in the Community.

For this Friday, the yellow warnings for rain and storms continue for the sixth consecutive day in a large part of the Region. In the Vega del Segura, the Altiplano, the Northwest and in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas this warning will be active from 12 noon to 9 pm due to rainfall that can accumulate up to 20 mm in one hour. The only area exempt from this alert is Campo de Cartagena.

In Murcia, slightly cloudy skies are expected, although light showers may occur, especially in the afternoon. Nor are storms ruled out at specific times. With regard to temperatures, thermometers are expected to register maximums of 26 degrees and minimums of 16. On Sunday a similar situation is expected in terms of rain and maximums two degrees higher than the previous day, while the minimums will remain the same.

In Cartagena, little rain is expected during the first part of the day and skies with cloudy intervals, rainfall that is expected to subside throughout the afternoon. As for temperatures, the maximum will be 24 degrees and the minimum 18. A prediction that remains practically the same both in the state of the sky and in the temperatures for Sunday.

In Lorca for this Saturday rainfall is expected that may be accompanied by storms throughout the afternoon. As for temperatures, the maximum will be around 26 degrees while the minimum will remain at 14. Light rains are expected for Sunday, especially in the afternoon with slightly cloudy skies and temperatures will remain the same throughout the day.

In Yecla for this Saturday, few cloudy skies are expected during the morning, although there is a risk of storms in the early afternoon. As for temperatures, the maximum is expected to reach 24 degrees and the minimum to be 10. Cloudy intervals are expected on Sunday and little rainfall throughout the afternoon. The temperatures will hardly change.

In Caravaca, slightly cloudy skies and little rain are expected. Thermometers will record highs of 24 degrees and lows of 10. A practically the same situation is expected for Sunday, with weak showers that may occur in the afternoon.