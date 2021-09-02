The State Meteorological Agency has just issued a bulletin of adverse meteorological phenomena of

yellow level due to rains that can reach 15 liters per square meter in an hour in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, which will move towards the coastal strip of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. The notice will be active until 11 this morning.

Maximum temperatures will experience little change, and minimum temperatures will decline. The winds will blow from a weak north component, more intense in the Campo de Cartagena, turning in the afternoon to a weak south component.

Specifically, for today 24 degrees of minimum temperature and 30 of maximum are expected in Cartagena; 15 minimum and 28 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz; 20 minimum and 29 maximum in Lorca; 16 minimum and 28 maximum in Yecla; and 21 of minimum and 31 of maximum in Murcia.