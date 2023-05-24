Although the Segura basin is still under the threat of an exceptional drought, the rains this month are giving a slight breather to the Region of Murcia, the south of Alicante and eastern Almería. The reservoirs have gained two hectometres compared to last week and store 382 hectometres, thus breaking the downward trend of recent months. They are at 33.5% of their capacity, with 134 hectometres less than a year ago. The DANA that swept the Region yesterday left less intense rains in the headwaters, where between 0.9 and 8.6 liters per square meter had been collected early in the morning, well below the 110 in some areas of Cartagena.

The CHS expects to collect more flow in the headwaters in the coming days, since the Region will continue this week under the influence of the storm. The spokesman for the Aemet territorial delegation in Murcia, Luis Bañón, pointed out that the weather situation advises not to lower our guard. The rains will not stop falling in the Region during the whole week and half of the following. The yellow warnings for rain are still active and this Thursday the effects of a second DANA can be noticed.

For today, showers with thunderstorms and hail are forecast that can be locally strong and persistent. On Thursday and Friday, more intense rainfall is expected in the afternoon and in the interior of the Region, although rain is also expected in Lorca and Cartagena. Apparently, the showers on Saturday will be less, ending the week with a rainy electoral Sunday.

Tomorrow the tail of another DANA may arrive; This week and part of the following storms continue and the Aemet asks not to lower our guard

During yesterday’s session, the CHS did not detect relevant incidents either in the riverbeds or in the infrastructures as a consequence of the rains, Mario Urrea pointed out. “We are going to see how the episode evolves and, to the extent that we detect an incident, the teams are prepared to act accordingly,” said the president of the basin organization. The network of rain gauges of the Segura Automatic Hydrological Information System recorded “very high” rainfall, mainly from Almería to Cabo de Palos. In the neighboring province, 300 liters were accumulated in Cuevas del Almanzora. Its river peaked at 683 cubic meters per second on Monday night, without serious consequences.

In the Region, some 106 liters per square meter were recorded in the Benipila boulevard in 24 hours; 110 were collected in Los Patojos, and 106 in the Rambla de Canteras. In the Altiplano they can accumulate from 40 to 50 liters, and in the Guadalentín they have exceeded 60 in the Rambla de Nogalte.

The very abundant rains this week, which have even left more precipitation in one day than in the entire month in many parts of Levante, will not prevent this spring from being the driest in Spain since there are records, according to the national spokesman for Aemet. It would have to rain twice as much as normal between now and the end of September for the hydrological year to end with a normal value, he said.