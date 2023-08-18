A person walks through the streets of the city of La Plata, in Argentina, during the storm this Thursday. Demian Alday Estevez Demian Alday Estevez (EFE)

Buenos Aires has not yet shaken off the serious storm that fell this Thursday. The rain forced more than 300 people to be evacuated from their homes on the outskirts of the Argentine capital and some 1,300 families received assistance in the city of La Plata, an hour’s drive from Buenos Aires. The rain affected Buenos Aires and a large part of its periphery, but La Plata took the worst part: it registered a fall of 155 millimeters of water, more than double all the rain expected for this month, and broke the record of the worst precipitation recorded in August for the last 60 years. This Friday, a hundred people have still not been able to return to their homes.

“Our city is located on a plain with a slight slope —which does not favor drainage— and four large streams cross it. Since it was founded, it has suffered more than 22 floods as a result of these natural factors and also the lack of urban planning,” explained the mayor of La Plata on Thursday night, Julio Garro, when decreeing the cessation of the alert for the rains. “In addition to this, we live in a context of climate change, which forces us to be prepared to act in extreme situations. This year, we had two of the worst storms in history” The alert mobilized early the authorities of the city and the province of Buenos Aires, governed from opposite paths. In the memory of both were the serious floods of April 2013, which left 89 dead.

The rains this Thursday have left no deaths or serious injuries. Some 354 people were evacuated in the province of Buenos Aires, 280 of them in the city of La Plata, according to the agency. telam. “Many chose to self-evacuate in the homes of neighbors and relatives, in unaffected places, the same refused to be evacuated and remained in their homes,” he told telam the director of Civil Defense of the Government of the province of Buenos Aires, Fabián García. More than 40,000 people were left without electricity. In the city of Buenos Aires, 150 flights were delayed at the two international airports and three subway stations stopped providing services due to flooding.