An aerial view of the flooding and the damage caused by torrential rains this Tuesday in Venancio Aires, in Rio Grande do Sul. DIEGO VARA (REUTERS)

At least 22 people have died since Monday in Brazil due to torrential rains unleashed by an extratropical cyclone that has formed over the Atlantic. Virtually all the victims (21) have lost their lives in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, as reported by the governor, Eduardo Leite, this Tuesday afternoon. The other victim lost his life in neighboring Santa Catarina. In Brazil, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and deadly. What is not so common is that they cause such a high number of deaths in the south of the country, much richer and more developed than the north. Last year, around a hundred people died from heavy rainfall in Petrópolis, the former imperial capital, in a mountainous area near Rio de Janeiro.

Governor Leite has given the tragic news during a press conference. “Unfortunately I now receive the news that 15 bodies were located in the municipality of Muçum. This causes us immense pain and brings the death toll to 21 ″, he explained, as reported by France Presse. Leite has added is that it is the worst balance of victims for a climatic event in the State.

In the same appearance, he reported the death of a woman during a rescue operation. According to her account, she was being hoisted into a helicopter when the rope broke and both the woman and a military police officer who was helping her fell into the river and were swept away by the current. Only the uniformed man could be rescued alive, although seriously injured.

As the number of victims indicates, the situation is especially dramatic in Muçum, which is almost completely flooded after the storm caused the level of the Taquar river to rise 20 meters, reports the newspaper or globe. The council has asked the residents of the areas affected by the flood and nearby areas to remove their belongings from their homes and seek shelter. Civil protection calculates that the river can rise up to 24 meters. The municipality has about 5,000 inhabitants.

Among the 22 dead are several people swept away in their cars and two men electrocuted in separate incidents.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news from the region