EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The rains recorded in recent days have brought relief to the water crisis that Uruguay is going through and almost leaves half the country’s population without drinking water. According to the official report, the reserves of the Paso Severino dam, the main source of water supply for Montevideo and the metropolitan area, reached 47% of its total capacity, when at the beginning of July they were less than 2%. This has made it possible to significantly improve the quality of running water, after a period of more than two months in which the increase in sodium levels made it practically undrinkable for 1.7 million people.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology, last week it rained an average of 76 millimeters on the Paso Severino reservoir. As a consequence of the accumulated rainfall in recent weeks, there was an increase of 10 million cubic meters of existing water in the dam, which is currently estimated at 32 million. That quantity represents almost half of the 67 million cubic meters that it is capable of storing. At the beginning of July, the volume of water did not exceed 1.1 million, less than 2%, as a result of the rainfall deficit that existed in the country for three years and resulted in the worst drought in the last 70.

Since the end of April, the depletion of the Paso Severino reservoir and the lack of available alternatives forced OSE (State Sanitation Works) to dose the use of its main reserve. The formula used consisted of mixing the fresh waters of the Santa Lucía River with others from the Río de la Plata, which are saltier due to oceanic influence. Consequently, the sodium levels allowed per liter of water doubled dramatically: from 200 to 440 mg. The Ministry of Health asked that hypertensive and pregnant women, among other vulnerable groups, refrain from consuming it. He recommended they drink bottled water, an option that was followed by the majority of the population due to the markedly salty tone of the water.

One of the latest reports offered by the Government indicates that sodium levels per liter of water are currently at the averages registered before the crisis that severely affected its quality. In the three water pumping lines that reach Montevideo and the metropolitan area, the sodium average was 33, 38 and 32 milligrams per liter, well below the 440 mg per liter exceptionally enabled in the framework of this crisis. What is recommended by the World Health Organization is that there be a limit of 200 mg of sodium per liter of water.

The Paso Severino Dam is the largest freshwater reserve that makes water drinkable for 57% of the population of Uruguay. Ana Ferreira

Measures adopted by the national government and the Montevidean mayor’s office

After declaring a water emergency on June 19, the Uruguayan government announced the construction of a project to transfer water from the southern San José river to the Santa Lucía with a view to reinforcing the reserves that supply Montevideo and the metropolitan area.

Once the work was completed, the transfer began to function on August 10 and represents an increase of 200,000 mt3 of water per day in the supply to the area, which consumes an average of 500,000 mt3 per day. “This new source of drinking water supply for the metropolitan area will be essential, since, given the persistent water deficit, it will make it possible to more efficiently manage the use of the Paso Severino reserves,” said the OSE authorities. As they explained, the work had a cost of 20 million dollars and implied the installation of 13 km of pipeline during 35 working days.

Within the framework of this crisis, the Ministry of Social Development announced that it will extend the economic support directed to the vulnerable population until September, “to guarantee the equivalent of the purchase of two liters of bottled water per day, per person.” The benefit reaches some 540,000 people in Montevideo and Canelones (south of the country). On the other hand, the Montevideo mayor’s office ordered the delivery of bottled water to patients at risk in municipal polyclinics and the distribution of bottles in more than 220 picnic areas.

Rainfall and the future of drinking water supply

“In one day the same amount of water entered Paso Severino as in five months,” headlined the local newspaper. The Observer, about the rains that fell last week. OSE sources told that newspaper that the Santa Lucía River, where the dam is located, increased its flow 29 times in 24 hours. According to him report issued yesterday by the National Institute of MeteorologyDuring the first 20 days of August, the accumulated average rainfall in the Santa Lucía river basin was 92.8 mm, “this value being 100% of the normal value for this period.” The average accumulated rainfall in Paso Severino, reported, was 81.6 mm.

“Today with Paso Severino, [la planta potabilizadora] Aguas Corrientes and the transfer of the San José river have a certain amount of tranquility for a month and a half or two, if it did not rain, with good quality, drinkable water, like the one that is coming out of the taps today [grifos] from Montevideo and Canelones”, President Luis Lacalle Pou (National Party-centre-right) had said on August 11, once the transfer of the San José River to the Santa Lucía River was completed. “Hopefully there will be little left until the water emergency ends,” he added.

In the long term, the Government intends to carry out the Neptuno or Arazatí Project, which consists of the construction of a water treatment plant in the south of the country. The completion of this work will be in private hands and will take water from the Río de la Plata to supply the metropolitan area.

The Neptune project has received numerous critics, political and academic. Among them is that of a group of scientists from the University of the Republic, who assure that the project “presents a series of environmental problems” and that the salinity of the water of the Río de la Plata “far exceeds the acceptable values ​​to be made drinkable.” .