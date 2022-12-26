Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this Monday, December 26 in the municipality Benito Juarez, Quintana Roo, indicates that there will be a cool to cold dawn with cloudy skies, conditions that will prevail throughout the day with the presence of showers and rain. At night cool to cold atmosphere is expected accompanied by drizzle.

Regarding the temperatures for this Monday in Cancun, Quintana Roomaximum temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, reaching 88% humidity, especially in the evening.

On the other hand, in nearby municipalities such as Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same cool to cold environment conditions will prevail at dawn with cloudy skies, as well as the possibility of showers and rain, especially in the afternoon. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the Northeast and East from 11 to 20 km/h with gusts of 30 km/h.

According to the report of the Regional Hydrometeorological Center of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the mass of cold air that gave impetus to the Cold Front number 19 will continue to cover the Yucatan Peninsulaso cool to cold temperatures will continue throughout the week.

These conditions will begin to change as the next weekend for the Christmas celebrations approaches. New YearTherefore, it is expected that the “North” event will gradually decrease over the region from the afternoon of this Monday.

In general, this Monday in Quintana Roo Maximum temperatures of 25 degrees and minimum of 16 degrees are expected. In cancunthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, it will go to medium from 12 to 14 hours and again low from 15 hours until night.

Sunrise will be at 7:22 a.m., noon will be at 12:48 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:13 p.m. with a day length of 10 hours and 51 minutes.

We recommend you read:

The Conagua Meteorological Service Y State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.