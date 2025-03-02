The Generalitat Emergency Coordination Center has updated the weather alerts and has elevated the notice for rains inside Castellón and Interior North of Valencia to orange.

Likewise, the alert is maintained Yellow by rains on the coast of Castellón and Valenciaand in northern Alicante, as well as in the southern interior of Valencia, according to emergencies in information on weather alerts.

Regarding the coastal phenomenathe yellow alert is activated throughout the coast of Castellón and Valencia, and on the southern coast of Alicante. Likewise, there is alert yellow level by snowfall in the interior north of Castellón.

In the rest of Spain, They are foreseen Strong rains I persistent In almost the whole country, especially around the end of La Nao, Extremadura, narrow and the Canary Islands.

There will also be Important snowfall In the central system, Iberian system and Pyrenees, as in the south and west of the northern plateau. Intervals of strong Yo very strong gusts in coastlines of Alborán, Alicante, Cataluña and Galicia.