Tonight, Monday 27 February 2023, at 21.20 on La7, The Rainmaker, a 1997 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, based on the novel of the same name by John Grisham, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Just graduated in law and waiting to qualify as a lawyer, Rudy Baylor immediately collides with the reality of the legal profession. The need to work leads him to seek out clients and legal cases wherever possible, but that means hanging out with dubious types to make ends meet while Rudy wants to fight the injustices of a system that favors the rich and powerful. After an initial layoff, Rudy is hired by Bruiser Stone, a lawyer linked to organized crime.

Here he meets Deck Shifflet, a practitioner who has never passed the bar exam, but who knows all the ins and outs of the legal system. Thanks to the professor of the “Law of the third age” course, Rudy comes into contact with Dot Black, a woman whose son is dying of leukemia and to whom the insurance does not want to recognize any allowance for treatment; Rudy decides to follow the case himself. In addition, as soon as he passes the bar exam, he is convinced by Deck, frightened by the investigations that the FBI is carrying out on the business of their boss, Bruiser, to leave the law firm and set up on his own. Thus he begins to follow the case with the help of only Deck: the two decide to go to the bottom of what is the only case they have on their hands. It is a question of challenging Great Benefit, a large insurance company, represented by Leo F. Drummond, an experienced and very expensive lawyer, who thinks he can take advantage of having a rookie as an opponent, so he actually favors Rudy, acting as his guarantor in the swearing-in ceremony in court.

The rainmaker: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Rainmaker, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonRudy Baylor

Danny DeVito: Deck Shift

Claire DanesKelly Riker

Jon Voight: Leo F. Drummond

Mary Kay Place: Dot Black

Danny GloverTyrone Kipler

Teresa Wright Colleen ‘Miss Birdie’ Birdsong

Virginia Madsen: Jackie Lemancyzk

Mickey Rourke: Bruiser Stone

Red West: Buddy Blake

Johnny WhitworthDonny Ray Blake

Andrew ShueCliff Riker

Roy ScheiderWilfred Keeley

Dean StockwellHarvey Hale

Adrian Roberts Butch

Sonny Shroyer: Delbert Birdsong

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Rainmaker on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 27 February 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.