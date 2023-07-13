If there has been a flag that has colored the streets, it has been the LGBT flag. To explain its colors, we must go back to ancient Greece, when the rainbow was seen as a magical path drawn between Heaven and Earth by the goddess Iris.

Well looked at, the rainbow has a magical component, no matter how much Aristotle insisted on pointing out that that path of colors was not due to a goddess, but to the echo of the light itself when it broke down into three colors (red, green and violet). thus creating an optical illusion. From here, from Aristotle’s accurate but incomplete explanation, the rainbow will reduce its magical origin; Paraphrasing the poet John Keats, the rainbow will end up being part of the boring catalog of the common.

However, the colorful flashes of the rainbow will continue to cast the spell on scientists like Newton, the last magician, as Keynes described it. We must not forget that it was Newton who identified the seven colors of the rainbow with the seven alchemical elements (gold, silver, copper, mercury, lead, iron and tin) and, for that matter, with the seven notes of our musical scale. Following the Pythagorean tradition, light rays caused vibrations of different intensity depending on their magnitude. According to Newton, the higher vibrations were identified with the stronger colors (red or yellow) while the lower ones were identified with the weaker colors (indigo blue and violet); the fusion of all of them gave rise to the color white. In this way, Newton did not completely strip away the magical attribute of the rainbow when he tried to explain the phenomenon.

It must be remembered here that, for his experiment, Newton placed a glass prism in front of the only ray of light that entered a dark room. In this way, the ray passed through the prism and was reflected on the opposite wall where the colors of the rainbow appeared. If we put drops of water where we say prism, we will understand that w. Without her it would not take place.

However, the rainbow is not like an aurora borealis that exists even if no one sees it. For the rainbow to exist, in addition to sun and rain, there must be an eye that captures the phenomenon, that is, without the figure of the observer, said phenomenon would not exist. Hence, the magical component cannot be detached from the scientific explanation by which the rainbow is due to the refraction of sunlight in raindrops.

But, on the other hand, affirming that if our retina did not exist, light would not break down into seven colors would be a way of reducing reality, since the colors into which light breaks down are continuous, in such a way that differentiating the indigo from violet is as difficult as impossible.

Perhaps for this reason, the flag created by Gilbert Baker for LGBT pride lacks indigo, red being the one we identify with life, orange with health, yellow with sunlight, green with nature. , blue with serenity and purple with the spirit. With these things, looking for a correspondence between colors and categories—and without meaning to—Baker approached Newton.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

