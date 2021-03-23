Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – “We love to live surrounded by beautiful things. The multitude of colors in our costumes, homes and streets expresses our long history in which we imbibe our cultural fabric, the cultures and heritage of different peoples, and we are here to celebrate this diversity.”

With these short and deep words at the same time, the participants from the Republic of Kazakhstan, which is a distinguished guest at the activities of the 18th edition of the “Sharjah Heritage Days”, explained the secret of their attachment to the colors that decorate their clothes and handicrafts displayed in their own pavilion, so the visitor to the pavilion and the scenes of the traditional artistic performances at its entrance felt as if A bridge that resembles an arc with its rich and varied colors, extending between the two Arab civilizations from the heart of Sharjah, vibrant with history and Kazakh, extending in its roots to 3000 years ago.

The Kazakhstan Pavilion in Heritage Square in the heart of Sharjah, which is always full of music and folk dance and decorated with colors, tells detailed stories of visitors coming to the days’ events, citizens, residents and tourists, for every detail of the Kazakh heritage has a story, and there are stories that reveal the secret of the colors of costumes and the reason for their disparity and the relationship of geography, profession and social status With their composition, detailing, the quality of the cloth, the colors and shapes used in them, and stories that tell the aesthetics of the Kazakh house, and explain the reason for adopting the geometry of domes in buildings and rounded corners and ribs that exceed four in many buildings, and stories that talk about marriage customs, national occasions, hunting rituals, agriculture, sports and popular food and the roots of their origin.

“Land of wanderers” is the Arabic meaning of the name of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The word “kaz” means wandering and “stan” means place or land. Its inhabitants speak two main languages, Kazakh, which is one of the Turkish languages, and the Russian language. As for its heritage, it speaks the languages ​​of all those who passed its land or They stayed on it or sold and bought from its good and from the product of the work of its children.

The Kazakh population consists of diverse ethnic groups, such as Russians, Uighurs, Germans, Kazakhs, Tatars, Ukrainians and Uzbeks. The diversity itself includes the religions of which Islam constitutes the majority, but this diversity is not the only reason for the richness and beauty of the Kazakh heritage, as the passage of the Silk Road, the ancient international trade line from its lands, also transferred to it many customs, cultures, knowledge and sciences that were carried by merchants, explorers and travelers and they traveled with it. Between Venice in Italy, the western terminus of the Silk Road, to its eastern terminus, which is the Chinese city of Xi’an.

And in front of the “Land of Itinerants” pavilion that will continue until April 10 in the “Heart of Sharjah”, the visitor does not stop discovering the details of the civilization of a people who mastered many arts, the first of which is the art of standing tall and smiling warmly and welcoming, and paying attention to the questions of those wishing to know its history, heritage and civilization.