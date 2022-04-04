Much of the Region of Murcia is this Monday, April 4, on alert for meteorological phenomena. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a yellow warning for snow in the Northwest region of the Community. The alert, which was raised to orange for a few hours on Sunday, was finally lowered to yellow, and lasts from 00:00 to 18:00 this Monday. The probability that snowflakes will be seen ranges between 10 and 40%. They are expected to fall in the extreme northwest of the region and above 900-1000 meters.

Campo de Cartagena, Mazarrón, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas are also on alert, in this case due to winds. According to the Aemet, the strong gusts of wind, whose probability exceeds 50%, can reach 80 kilometers per hour in Cartagena and Mazarrón and 70 km / h in the rest of the mentioned locations. The yellow alert is active from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. this Monday. The winds are from the east component.

Aemet



Spurred by these intense gusts of wind, the coast of the Region of Murcia was on yellow alert for coastal phenomena until a few hours ago. This notice was active from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, until 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

In addition, the rain will continue to water practically the entire Region of Murcia at the beginning of this week. The Aemet foresees heavy and continuous rainfall for the days of Monday and Tuesday in all points of the Community. The showers will disappear during Wednesday to give way to the meteorological stability that the citizens of the Region miss so much.