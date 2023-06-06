Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 11:27



| Updated 12:03 p.m.

The precipitations will be present again this Wednesday throughout the territory of the Region of Murcia. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has not activated any alert for rain for this day, which indicates that it will be mild.

The water is expected to make its presence early Wednesday morning and it is estimated that it will stop raining around 6:00 p.m. in the afternoon. The rainfall will begin in the Guadalentín Valley, extending throughout the day to the other regions. At noon, the water will already have left its mark on the entire Community.

The probability of rainfall between 6 and 12 hours is between 100% and 90% throughout the Region except in the Altiplano, which is close to 70%. In the afternoon, it turns around 85% in most of the regional area. In this strip, the territories that differ from this estimate are Águilas and Yecla with 75% and the municipalities of San Javier, Cieza and Caravaca de la Cruz that exceed 90%.

At noon in the Northwest area, the rain will fall more intensely with 2.3 liters per square meter. Only in Caravaca, Mula, Bullas, Lorca, Jumilla and Cieza will they exceed one liter per square meter. The precipitations in the Vega del Segura, Campo de Cartagena, Mar Menor and the municipality of Mazarrón will be of less force with 0.2 liters per square meter.