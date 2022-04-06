THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 1:13 p.m.



The unstable weather will give a truce to the Region of Murcia for the next few days. After several weeks spent by water, the rain will leave from this Wednesday and the sun will return. Through the weekend, showers are not expected. However, the first Holy Week with processions after the pandemic will not be completely free of rainfall: it will rain on Holy Tuesday and Holy Wednesday.

The probability for the next few days is zero in the entire Region of Murcia, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). But on Monday it starts to rise. That day it fluctuates between 30% and 40%, except in the Northwest and in the Altiplano, where it exceeds 50%. In the rest of the regions, the processions will be able to leave without problems.

On the other hand, as of Tuesday, the Holy Week parades begin to take risks. In almost all municipalities, the probability of rain is around 75%. According to the Aemet it will rain in Murcia, Lorca, Yecla, Caravaca de la Cruz and Cartagena, where it amounts to 80%. That is, in all regions. In fact, the rains can fall both in the afternoon and in the morning, when there can even be storms on the coast.

Something similar happens with the forecast for Holy Wednesday. Although the probability of rain falls very slightly, over 60% in all the municipalities of the Region of Murcia, the processions are also in danger. In a week the forecast can still suffer variations, but according to the current forecast the rains can appear at any time of the day.

The forecast begins to improve from Holy Thursday. According to The Weather Channel portal, the probability of rain falls to 40%. And even more so in the afternoon, when the rains are expected to finally subside. From then on, the brotherhoods will be able to face the last days of Holy Week with the relief that sunny days will provide.