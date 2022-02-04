Two people protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella in the center of Murcia, in a file image. / Javier Carrion / AGM

The spring days that have starred this week in the Region of Murcia are about to end. Closed skies, intense cloudiness and precipitation await just around the corner. So close, that everyone who can should enjoy Friday and part of Saturday, because from this day, and especially on Sunday, the weather changes completely in most corners of the Community.

The Aemet anticipates that from this Saturday, February 5, the clouds fill the skies of almost all the municipalities of the Region of Murcia. For this day there is a minimal probability of showers throughout the regional territory, around 10%, although it is more possible that the rain will make an appearance in the Campo de Cartagena and the Altiplano.

The temperatures for this Saturday do not vary excessively. Despite the fact that the sun is hiding, the minimums rise slightly in the interior, although the maximums register a slight decrease in almost all locations. The thermometers will mark figures between 8 and 15 degrees in all points of the Region, the cold being more intense in the Northwest and Altiplano.

Changes are expected on Sunday. The showers are back, this time with greater probability. The rain enters the scene on the last day of the week from Saturday morning to Sunday and until well into this day. The clouds will unload some showers in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca, which will be a little more intense on Sunday morning. The towns of the Altiplano and Northwest will also be affected by water, although especially on Saturday night and later in the morning.

These clouds that ‘spend the weekend’ in the Region of Murcia will leave on Monday. At the beginning of next week the sun returns, temperatures stabilize (between 7 and 15 degrees) and the rain, of course, says goodbye. The weather is slightly agitated over the weekend, but it will only be for a few hours.