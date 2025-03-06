The rain storm persists and Aemet maintains notices for risk in seven communities

The rain It will continue to be the protagonist one more day in much of the country, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), which it maintains for this Thursday active notices In up to seven autonomous communities for strong and persistent rainfall, especially on the Mediterranean coast, where up to 150 liters could fall in a few hours.

Today, instability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands with cloudy skies or covered and generalized rainfall will persist that will be accompanied by some occasional storm in the center and south and will be less likely in the Cantabrian.

They will be more intense in the Mediterranean, where It rains on wet. The largest accumulated are expected in the provinces of Valencia, Castellón and Tarragona, where rainfall will be strong and persistent, even being likely to reach very strong and accumulate more than 150 liters in the day. They are also likely to be locally strong in surrounding areas to the previous ones, the environment of the central system, interiors of the peninsular southeast, prelitorrals of Catalonia or in Malaga.

Given that forecast, the Aemet has activated notice for this Thursday in up to seven autonomous communities. In the Valencian Community, Catalunya and Region of Murciathere is orange notice due to “important” risk. In the first two it will remain throughout the day and in the last only until noon. In Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla y León and Community of Madrid, the warning is reduced to yellow.

It will snow in the main mountain environments of the center, north and this peninsular at a level between 1800-2200 meters, with probable significant accumulations in summits, details the state agency in its forecast.

Notices for strong wind gusts

This Thursday there are also Wind warnings in Castilla y León, Basque Country and Navarra. This will blow this component in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, moderate in Mediterranean areas and a northeast third with probable intervals of Fuerte in northern Balearic Islands and Coast of Catalonia. They will rolve to southern component in Atlantic and Cantabrian aspects, with very strong gusts in areas of the Eastern Cantabrian and the west will be established in the Strait and Alborán.

Few changes regarding temperatures. The maximums will descend in the peninsular and west northeast end of Galicia, with promotions in the southeast interior and few changes in the rest. The minimums will increase in the northern third of the Peninsula and remain without changes in the rest.