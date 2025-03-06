Cauce del Río Argos as it passes through the municipality of Cehegín, (Murcia), overflowing after the heavy rains fallen in the last hours in the municipality

Updated at 6:04 p.m.





A total of Ten regional network roads remain cut by the rains in the municipalities of Cartagena, Cehegín, Moratalla, Lorca, Totana and Mazarrónaccording to the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure. Lorca’s authorities have asked the neighbors to remain at home.

In the last hours, a woman has had to be rescued by firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Extinction Consortium (CEIS) when caught Between two ramblas inside your vehiclein the municipality of Lorca, as sources from 112 have reported in Moratalla, in addition, there are several people trapped in a campsite.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center has received a call at 14.33 hours warning of this incident that it occurred near a scrap metry on the Caravaca de la Cruz road. After being rescued, the driver has been taken to the meeting point where an ambulance with medical staff has attended it since it had symptoms of hypothermia.

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia has received a total of 331 calls corresponding to 326 issues related to the effects of wind and rain in various areas of the community.