Umbrellas, closed premises and very few people on the street. Like a flashback to 2020, the City began the new phase of restrictions in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic. Bars and restaurants lost a bit of take away due to the bad weather, but the red and orange boxes of the delivery apps went through the rainy afternoon with the usual orders.

On Belgrano avenue, in the furniture area of ​​Monserrat, almost nobody walks. The contrast is strong with other weekends, when its sidewalks are usually filled with people interested in dressing dining rooms and living rooms.

The locals are mostly closedWith the lights off and the blinds drawn “Look for us on our Instagram”, they offer some sheets printed on computers from the windows.

A few locals on Belgrano avenue attentively opened the door to the outside. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The exception are a few locals who decided to open doors outside, as enabled in this new phase of quarantine. Others, however, break the rule and allow customers to enter as soon as they step out the door.

“So far no inspector has passed,” he tells Clarion a merchant who decided to receive indoors those few interested who walk on Saturday afternoon with a weather alert.

“We know it couldn’t really be done but we need to work”, Explain.

Employees of a furniture store on Belgrano avenue wait for customers by the door. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Merchants and customers have certain confusion as to what can and what is prohibited. On Thursday, the Buenos Aires government announced that non-essential businesses could open, serving customers from the door to the outside. But after the publication of the presidential DNU it was clarified that yes, they can open carefully on the sidewalk, but only for pick-up at the place of scheduled purchases.

In practice, each business makes a free interpretation of the restrictions. Another of the premises on Belgrano avenue keeps the door closed and only opens to those who want to enter. “In reality, those who are closed are the retailers, because as the entire chain of their suppliers is cut they cannot work. Those of us who are wholesalers need to open“explains his manager.

Further, a girl offers prices from the door in a decoration store. “It better happen that you’re getting wet”, enable after a couple of minutes.

Many businesses preferred to close, while others placed counters and other furniture at the entrance, ready to serve outside doors

Many merchants set up a counter at the front door to serve their customers without them entering the premises. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In Entre Ríos avenue everything is open: shoe stores, clothing stores, cell phone stores. The same thing happens on Santa Fe Avenue. “Everything is open, all employees are seen to live close to their jobs“, Patricia ironizes. It is that it is assumed that circulation is limited to the vicinity of the home and that vendors cannot use public transport.

Patricia has just bought a long-sleeved T-shirt at a store on Avenida Santa Fe, in Palermo. And it was not a “scheduled withdrawal” of a garment that he bought online, but a spontaneous purchase. “Of course, I did not enter the premises nor did they let me try it”, clarifies Patricia.

In Entre Ríos avenue everything is open. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In a sports clothing store on Rivadavia avenue, in Flores, decided to make the concept of out-door sales more flexible. With the counter limiting the entrance of customers located two meters inside, after passing the entrance, eight people wait to be served.

On the ground there are signs that indicate keeping your distance and a few meters away, there is a totem with gel alcohol, which no one uses. In the place next door, They say that no inspection of the Buenos Aires government has yet passed.

In the block, of about 15 stores, there are six who decided to close the blind. “We will be back on May 30”On the day the announced restrictions expire, a laminated poster on the metal curtain of a clothing store warns.

“There are many locals that, directly, they left in the last months because this screwed up,” says a waiter. Behind him, they arranged several tables with pastry to take away in what is known as “take away”.

“Since August of last year we did not attend like thisBut what are we going to do, something has to be worked on and together with the delivery we add something “, adds the waiter.

Businesses are open, but there are hardly any customers. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“Come in if you want to see the models better,” invites a merchant in a shoe store. He says that there were no inspections on the day and that, in general, there are no people either. “You are the first person who passes by the premises”, admits Clarion around 16.

It is that beyond the business being open, there are few customers. And the postcard of the empty street recalls the strictest months of the quarantine, during 2020. At least this Saturday, the rain played in favor of the beginning of the new restrictions.

