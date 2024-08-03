On the fifth jump, in the already soaked sand, Ana Peleteiro, as soon as she landed, put her hands to her face, almost sobbing. Helplessness. Ana Peleteiro was no longer herself, the athlete who never fails, who always goes one step further, who beats her records on the big stages. The one everyone fears. In Paris, under the rain that stopped her comeback, Ana Peleteiro was not feared by anyone, in any case she aroused feelings of love, desires to embrace her and comfort her, she had worked so hard to be there.

“Today I would have liked to have gained a few more centimetres,” she says. “I am sad. I spent the night awake, but I don’t like to make excuses.”

The final had passed in a flash and she had not been there. As if the absence of her partner Yulimar Rojas, the unattainable woman she tried so hard to touch, instead of opening the doors to gold, left her without a guide, without a compass, without a rival.

With a jump of 14.59m, far from her personal best, the 14.87m that gave her the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, Peleteiro finished sixth in a final in which the winner was Thea LaFond, the same Caribbean athlete from Dominica who had won the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow last March. LaFond, imposing and solid, was the only one of the 12 finalists to reach 15 metres (15.02m). She did so for the first time in her life. She did it when she had to, on the second attempt, when it still seemed that the Galician athlete could dominate the situation. Second was Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts (14.87m) and third was American Jasmine Moore (14.67m).

The stadium ate Peleteiro, who had announced that it would be the best stage for his Show. It was not the Olympic Games in Rome, where during the European Championships the triple jump was held in a raised stand, above everyone, in the centre. In Paris, the triple jumpers started from a corner buried, almost hidden. The immensity of the Stade de France, the permanent hubbub, the excitement of the 70,000 spectators for every little thing, diluted the attention, and when she asked for applause, for food, for motivation, for the rhythm to complement her oaths and her dedications to all her acquaintances before jumping, her friends were buried by the screams dedicated to the final sprint with which Femke Bol, the queen of comebacks, brought the gold in the mixed relay to the Netherlands.

It all started smoothly and promisingly. Peleteiro jumped first. She jumped 14.55m with confidence. A first attempt to build on it. A base on which to take risks and change. Everything continued smoothly, but no longer promising, but ominous. Peleteiro did not start. She was dull. Where was her proverbial aggressiveness in the entry to the board? Where was the sustained speed that allowed her to extend the second? Where was Peleteiro? Buried in doubt. Without an answer. After three jumps, it began to rain. Like in Rome. If in the Italian capital the rain ignited the warrior spirit of the best Spanish athlete, in Paris it ended up extinguishing the few embers of fire that remained in her gaze, in her attitude. As if suddenly, already in the jumping hall, between purple bands, she was aware of what she was doing, of the weight she had carried when publicly assuming that she was coming to Paris in search of the gold medal.

“The rain changed everything,” he says. “The hallway was soaked. The board was slippery. It could have burst there.”

Peleteiro is unique for her ability to make a living as an influencer on social media while practicing athletics at the highest level and being a mother. The Games are so big, so important for so many athletes from so many countries, that perhaps doing everything and being an Olympic champion is not possible.

With her, without a show, with tears, the Cuban Leyanis Pérez, who could jump 15 meters with just a snap of her fingers and with serious heel strike errors, stayed at 14.62m. Fifth. Peleteiro, sixth.

So it’s time to cheer on the triple jump queen while Empress Yulimar regains her Achilles’ health. Born in Dominica, a small Caribbean island, LaFond, 20, moved to the United States at the age of five. By the age of seven, she was a classically trained ballet, tap and jazz dancer. At 13, she had to stop because her family could no longer afford it. At university, she started doing the triple jump and in 2016, she met Aaron Gadson, who began training her, changed her jumping foot from right to left, and married her.

