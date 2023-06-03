The intense downpour that left records of up to 41.6 millimeters per hour this Saturday at noon in the rain gauge on the Rambla de Benipila momentarily dampened the activities organized by the Ministry of Defense to commemorate Armed Forces Day. It also clouded the scale of 5,200 tourists and a thousand crew members of the ‘Arvia’ cruise. Almost everyone who went down to visit the city for free returned shortly completely drenched. The P&O ship left at seven in the evening.

The rains began around ten in the morning and were intense throughout the city between eleven and twelve. The Segura Hydrographic Confederation reported the collection of 10 millimeters per hour in the city center and 14.2 in its Los Patojos rain gauge. From 15, heavy rains are considered and when they exceed 30, very strong.

The downpour surprised when the Navy planned to open the doors of the Arsenal and the Submarine Base. Those activities were suspended in the morning. Also visits to the General Services building, the old Guadiamarinas barracks, on the Sea Wall. The Navy wanted to show the public how the recently restored Doric patio of this historic building, designed at the end of the 18th century by the most representative architect, has turned out. of neoclassicism in Spain, Juan de Villanueva, also the author of the Prado Museum in Madrid and several buildings in real places.

radars and missiles



The rainfall stopped and the Navy resumed the script scheduled for the day. At five o’clock it opened the doors of the Arsenal to civilian visits and also those of the ‘Segura’ minehunter, docked at the Alfonso XII Dock in contrast to the mammoth figure of the British ocean liner. The access to the cruise terminal was also filled with the public interested in learning about the material displayed by the three armies: a Nasams missile launcher and the Rac-3D radar of the 73rd Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment (RAAA), garrisoned in Tentegorra, as well as some of the means of the Special Naval Warfare Force, based in La Algameca. The Navy Green Berets showed off their new Neton light vehicle for the first time.

In the port, divers from Measures Against Mines, the Navy Diving Center, the General Air Academy, the Méndez Parada Parachute Military School, the Zaragoza 5 Parachute Regiment and the Air Force Parachute Sapper Squadron also exhibited their material. . These days the amphibious assault ship ‘Galicia’ is also in the city.

The commemorative acts of the Armed Forces Day continue this Sunday in Cartagena with a solemn lowering of the Flag at the Alfonso XII Pier. It will take place at 9:15 p.m., with the participation of a mixed honors company, the Music Unit of the Tercio de Levante and the RAAA 73 salvo battery.