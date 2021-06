With the rains that have been, there is much more vegetation, and that will be a problem in a few weeks. Everything is going to dry up very soon ”, a concerned environmental agent who watches over the Moratalla area acknowledges, who knows that today’s green is tomorrow’s wick. “There will be much more fuel in the forest,” he anticipates. And is that this see

This content is exclusive for subscribers Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95