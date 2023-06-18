If there is a cruel gambler in Formula 1, it is the rain. The difficulty of driving on a wet track led to accidents and incidents that harmed the Spanish drivers in this case, especially Sainz who was ultimately penalized for getting in the way of another rival and Alonso whose hands were tied by the water.

The Spaniard aspired to be, at least, in the front row with Max Verstappen, who is unbeatable even in the rain. The Dutchman added his fifth pole position of the season and will start in front of a surprising and intelligent Nico Hulkenberg, to whom the rain gave him two pocket aces and will allow him to start in the first meters this Sunday from second place.

For Carlos Sainz it was a difficult classification, even more than for the rest. In the third free practice he crashed after a failure in the rain, forcing his mechanics to work harder for qualifying. The man from Madrid, with a riveted car, achieved an eighth time, although he was later investigated for destroying Gasly’s classification, who fell in Q1. Sainz was penalized three places for it, and will start in eleventh position.

Q1: Sainz mortgages his career



The danger of heavy rain causing them to immediately look for good weather, but aware that as the track dries up and laying down lanes it will dry up. The initial stoppage due to a breakdown in Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo made for a somewhat unexpected start, but everyone was able to return to the pits without problems to restart the session.

Despite that interrupted start and the problems that many had to have a clean lap without going off track (the Mercedes thing was a drama, because neither Russell nor Hamilton found the necessary temperature), there were no surprises among those eliminated or among the best .

It is worth highlighting Alonso’s performance in these conditions, as he showed that only Verstappen could surpass him. Those eliminated were Tsunoda, Gasly (although he was hindered by De Vries and Sainz, especially for the man from Madrid), De Vries, Sargent and Zhou.

Q2: The rain acts as a judge and sentences Leclerc and Pérez



The presence of a well-marked dry lane on the circuit made many riders start to consider going out on slick tyres. The first to risk it was Alex Albon, who won a prize by setting a better lap than the rest with soft shoes. That made everyone else imitate him to improve their times, but not everyone did well. In fact, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez found themselves out (again) in this Q2.

Fernando Alonso was one of the only ones who made it to Q3 whose good time was on the intermediate tyres. The Spaniard preferred to secure a time before the rain and not risk it, anticipating that the water would fall sooner than expected. It went well for the Spaniard, and he crossed into the final batch with the 5th best time.

By the time those who hadn’t set their times on dry tires wanted to realize that they had to switch back to intermediate, it was too late. That hurt not only Leclerc and Pérez, who continues to embarrass locals and strangers, but also Lance Stroll, Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas, who were eliminated.

Q3: Alonso is left without fighting for pole



Verstappen and Alonso showed their cards from the beginning. The difficult conditions of the track, as the water was deposited on the track, meant that the first times were marked with all the pilots counter-steering. Some, like Verstappen or Alonso, had time to complete their first lap. To others, like Piastri, no. The Australian crashed his McLaren at the exit of turn 6, causing not only a red flag but also the Spaniard being unable to complete his second lap which, predictably, would have placed him very even with the Dutchman. “It’s impossible,” Alonso resigned himself as soon as he entered the pits after the restart, aware that it was not worth risking with the water getting worse.

The great beneficiary of these conditions was Nico Hulkenberg, who did his good lap just before the red flag and allowed him to set a second historic time for Haas. He will be one of the pilots who fall under the yoke of those behind, with Alonso as the first great enemy. If this Sunday, as planned, it rains again, perhaps it is time for that number that all Spaniards have in their heads to become a reality.