Once the procession of the Risen Lord has been collected and Holy Week has officially concluded, what happens for many people in Murcia is to automatically change the chip and, like those who don't want it, start the Spring Festival with a first visit to the barracks. “Resurrection Sunday is usually a good day because, once the procession is over, a crowd of people begins to appear in the direction of the ventorrillos,” explained this Saturday the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan García Serrano.
However, the rain forecasts established for the first hour of this Sunday afternoon in the municipality by the State Meteorological Agency, without being of great intensity, threaten to tarnish this start. «Little water falls in this Region, but at the wrong time; It would be a shame if this frustrated the expectations of this first day and left people at home, but barring exceptional circumstances, today the plank will be fully erected,” said García Serrano, adding that “it will be the weather that tells us what to do.” doing”. However, the forecasts clear up any doubts regarding dinner time, during which, and once the Children's Band parade has concluded, the machinery must be at full capacity.
Beer
Cane
Glass
Third
Boat
liter jug
€1.30
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€6.00
wine liter jug
Sangria liter jug
Soft drinks (bottle)
Bitter
Tonic
Mineral water
soda can
Alcohol-free beer
liter and a half water
Soda 1/2 liter
€4.50
€6.00
€1.30
€1.30
€1.50
€1.00
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.30
Stews
Rice
Paparajote
coffee pot
mistela
€6.50
€7.00
€1.40
€1.00
€0.90
€1.70
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.60
€1.60
€1.50
€1.50
€3.50
€2.20
€1.20
€1.20
€1.20
€3.00
€1.80
€1.50
€1.50
€1.20
€2.00
€0.90
€2.80
€1.10
€4.00
€6.00
Sausage
Blood sausage
Sausage
Morcón and butifarrón
Sausage and sausage
Kid
Loin
Bacon
Sobrasada
Tortilla Wedge
Michirones p. big
Michirones p. little
Whole cooked potato
Potato cooked with garlic
garlic shell
Medium roast potato
+ garlic
Zarangollo – shell
Balls with broth
fried chard
Triangle fresh cheese
Partridges
Murciana Salad
boiled egg
Pepper Salad
Serving of olives
Crumbs, calluses and similar
table service
10% increase
Yesterday the last preparations were being finalized inside these kitchens set up between reeds. In total, there will be 36 ventorrillos operating in the municipality during this week, four less than in 2023. The La Parra, La Grana, Alcancil and El Zarangollo clubs are not set up this year, which was the last to fall off the list. Those responsible for this group apologized for not being in an optimal situation to provide the service, so they will leave a space in one of the traditional locations of the festivals, next to the La Condomina bullring.
The rigors of inflation
Up to 24 ventorrillos will be installed in gardens and squares in the city, while the remaining 12 will offer their dishes at the headquarters of their respective clubs. They have not been able to escape the rigors of inflation this year either. Thus, à la carte prices register an average increase of around 8%, although this reaches 20% for some products, such as potatoes cooked with garlic.
This increase in price translates, purse in hand, into an increase of ten cents per unit in most dishes and drinks. This is the case with practically all the montaditos, but also with the beer cans, the beer, the paparajotes and the café de roca, which serve to put a sweet closing to the meal. Stews and rations, for their part, increase between 20 and 50 cents. This is the effect of the increase in the price of products such as oil, but also of financial or transportation costs. “We must remember that we are all volunteers,” notes the Federation.
#rain #forecast #threatens #spoil #opening #barracks #Murcia
