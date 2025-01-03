The weather forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of rain and especially wind in the western part of Andalusia for the days January 5 and 6 has caused the capitals of Cádiz, Córdoba, Jaén, Huelva and Seville to have decided to advance their parade to the 4th. For its part, Málaga rules out changing the date and the City Council is studying “a possible advance of time”, as is Granada, which poses some possible modifications during the day.

So, for now, Cádiz, Huelva and Seville They have brought forward the day on which the Three Wise Men will walk the streets full of children, which has been added this Friday Córdoba and Jaén. In addition, more than a hundred Andalusian municipalities have modified the date of the expected float parade. For its part, Malaga is monitoring the weather forecast, but rules out changing the date of the parade.

The City Council of Málaga has ruled out a possible advance to Saturday, January 4 of the Three Wise Men parades that traditionally take place in the city districts the day before the festival of January 6. This coming Saturday the decision will be made on a possible advance of the schedule for Sunday’s parade, initially scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Córdoba advances to 4

The City Council of Cordova has also decided this Friday to advance the Parade of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men to the afternoon of this Saturday, January 4, given the forecast of rain on the afternoon of January 5. This decision is made once the availability of the Security operation and the rest of the municipal services involved in this celebration has been verified.

In this sense, The schedule and route will be the same than that scheduled for January 5. That is, it will leave at 5:00 p.m. from Plaza de Santa Teresa, ending at 9:30 p.m. at Avenida de las Ollerías, intersection with Ronda del Marrubial. From this point, the royal procession will travel to the Church of Los Padres de Gracia, where the Adoration of the Magi will be celebrated.

In addition, the Municipal Board of Culture, Tourism and Festivals of Jaén has joined the decision with the aim that the little ones “do not be left without one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas holidays.” It will have a five-kilometer route and about 700 people will participate. It will depart at 6:30 p.m. from Plaza de Santa María with an initial length of half a kilometer. Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will greet the entire city of Jaén and will distribute, together with their pages, a total of 9,000 kilos of candy and 6,000 bags of chips.

Seville, too

The Board of Directors of the Ateneo de Sevilla, together with the management of the Three Kings Parade, in light of the meteorological reports, decided this Thursday afternoon to advance both the Royal Herald and the Three Three Kings Parade by 24 hours. In this way, the Royal Herald will leave this Friday at 5:45 p.m. and the Three Wise Men Parade will take place on Saturday, January 4 at 4:15 p.m.maintaining in both cases the schedule and route, with the Seville City Council guaranteeing the coverage of municipal services.

According to the Ateneo in a statement, “only the day is changed but the appointment times are maintained.” Thus, the capital joined the decision that had already been made by more than twenty municipalities in the province of Seville and also the capitals of Huelva and Cádiz.

This decision was made hours after a statement in which they stated that the day of departure of the Parade would not be modified since “it is organized for months and many hours, love and enthusiasm are dedicated to it.” Furthermore, it is based on “an infrastructure and logistics that involves not only thousands of people, but also local agents, State Security Forces and Corps and civil protection that ensure a Major Festival that in 106 years of history has never had.” to regret any incident”.

Cádiz, 100% chance of rain

For its part, the City Council of Cadiz reported this Thursday that the Parade will be brought forward to the afternoon of Saturday, January 4 since the Aemet places a “100% probability of rain.” That is why the City Council has decided to advance the departure of the procession after it was approved this Thursday in an urgently convened Local Security Board.

In a note, it has been detailed that the procession will begin its journey at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday from Cayetano del Toro Avenue and will continue along Ana de Viya Avenue, Andalucía Avenue and Cuesta de las Calesas to end at the Plaza de San Juan de Dios. After that, the Three Wise Men will go to the balcony of the City Hall, around 8:00 p.m. As a result of the advance of the parade to January 4, the Festival Delegation has been forced to reduce the number of animations, since some of the contracted groups were not available on this new date.

Huelva, the first to do so

On the other hand, the first to confirm the date change was Huelvawhere the City Council modified the programming related to the visit of the Three Wise Men of the East to the capital of Huelva. To begin with, the scheduled time for your arrival by boat is brought forward by one hour, with your welcome scheduled for January 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Odiel Marina, with the intention of celebrating the Great Parade that same afternoon.

As indicated by the City Council in a press release, the following day, Sunday, January 5, would be left for visits to hospitals and nursing homes in the morning and later, starting at 5:00 p.m., the official collection of letters in the Council Plenary Hall.

In this way, at 10:30 a.m., in the Marina del Odiel, the Kings, preceded by the Star of Illusion, will board their camels and accompanied by the royal entourage will begin their journey along Avenida de Méjico, with a scheduled arrival at Huelva City Council at 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s day will continue with the Great Parade, which after the floral offering at the Sanctuary of La Cinta, at 3:00 p.m., will leave La Orden at 3:30 p.m., following its usual route through the city.

Numerous municipalities advance the parade

In the province of Cádiz, the town of The Port of Santa María has been the first municipality in Cadiz to announce changes to its parade, to which other towns have subsequently joined, such as Arches and The Neighborhoodswhile in The Line It has been decided to do it at noon on Sunday, January 5. In Chipiona, Sherry and Sanlucar The option of January 4 has been chosen, as in a large part of the municipalities of the province.

Also in the majority of municipalities in Huelva they have decided to bring forward their Parade due to the weather forecasts. Thirty municipalities have already communicated the change on the 4th, among which are Almonte and El Rocío, Gibraleón, Niebla, Punta Umbría, La Palma del Condado, Bollullos Par del Condado, Hinojos, Tharsis, Ayamonte, Isla Cristina, Bonares, Beas, Lepe and Palos de la Frontera.

Instead, Sierra Fig Treewith the oldest Parade in Andalusia, maintains, as is traditional, its route for the afternoon of the 5th. They also join this decision Riotinto and Aracena mines.

In the province of Malaga, Antequera, Torremolinos, Marbella, Estepona, Mijas and Nerjaamong others, also join in advancing the parade. While Alahurin de la Torre maintains it on the 5th but will celebrate it at 11:00 am.

Also in Seville, the majority of municipalities have already brought forward the parades to the 4th, this has been decided by, among others, Alcalá de Guadaíra, Carmona, Tomares, Puebla del Río, La Algaba, Alcalá del Rocío, Aznalcóllar, Coria del Río, Paradas, San Juan del Aznalfarache, Castilleja de la Cuesta, Mairena del Alcor, Aznalcázar, Bormujos, Villanueva del Ariscal, Utrera , Écija, Gelves, Bollullos de la Mitación, Dos Hermanas, Benacazón, Constantina and Mairena del Aljarafe.