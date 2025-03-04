Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 03/04/2025



Updated at 7:43 p.m.





Gran Canaria airport has been completely inoperative at 14.40 hours after the accumulation of water on the tracks. This flood has left the airport completely inoperative and has involved a total of 18 deviationsmainly to the airports of Tenerife Sur and Fuerteventura.

The airport has already recovered the activity and from 5:06 p.m. on Tuesday operates with normal. From 15.20 the situation could be restored in part and one of its clues began to operate.

To recover normal as soon as possible, they indicate, from the airport it has worked “intensely,” Aena reported. Anyway, he recommends consulting the state of flights with airlines.